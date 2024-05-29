HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
TikTok's Ban Law Heading To Court This September

TikTok’s Ban Law Heading To Court This September

By | 29 May 2024

In an effort to stop a law that would ban TikTok from the United States, the company is set to face off with the Justice Department in the coming months.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia set a September date for oral arguments.

The arguments are for two cases that challenge a law that requires owner ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban.

President Joe Biden signed the law on April 24, which gives ByteDance until January 19 to sell or be banned.

Earlier this month, TikTok filed a lawsuit claiming the law was unconstitutional, and said that divesting from ByteDance is “simply not possible.”

The company also said it had already negotiated with the US government to address national security concerns.

A group of creators from TikTok are also challenging the law, claiming it violates their First Amendment rights, as they would lose the ability to communicate on the platform.

The First Amendment protects freedom of speech, the press, assembly, and the right to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

It’s been reported that TikTok is paying the creators’ legal fees for the fight.

The appeals court will hear challenges in both cases in September. These dates reportedly line up with TikTok’s desire for a “fast-track” schedule in the case, according to Reuters.

Under the appeals court schedule, the creators, TikTok and ByteDance must file legal briefs by June 20, and the Justice Department by July 26. Reply briefs are due by August 15.

Both TikTok and the Justice Department want a ruling by December 6, so there is enough time to seek review from the Supreme Court if needed.

The TikTok app is used by 170 million Americans or 1.56 billion users worldwide.

This legal battle has been driven by concern among U.S. lawmakers that China could access American data or spy on them with the app.



