Universal Music Group’s songs have been removed from TikTok after it said it failed to reach a contract to licence music to the app.

Videos across the platform are now silent, with a message at the bottom saying “Sound removed due to copyright restrictions.”

Billions of videos use songs from Universal’s catalogue, and many of the label’s artists, including Taylor Swift and The Weeknd had videos with no songs on their accounts.

TikTok said the music was removed after the contract expired, and now the two companies are at a standstill over terms of a new deal, which includes artist pay.

Emma Noyes, an author, said, “My jaw dropped. The first thing I did when I woke up this morning was open TikTok just to see how my videos were doing and a bunch of videos had suddenly become muted out of nowhere.”

She began searching online until she found Universal had pulled the songs from its catalogue overnight.

She said she wants artists to be paid fairly, however, called the removal a “shock and inconvenience,” for many users, especially content creators.

Universal is known for representing some of the world’s biggest stars, including Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, SZA, and Billie Eilish.

“I’m going to miss hearing all of my favorite songs on the platform. In the past two years since I really started using TikTok, I found most of the new music I love through the platform.”

“My reaction is just that I’m frustrated and I’m really hoping that they’ll be able to come to some sort of solution quickly.”

As TikTok’s popularity rose, it became an important tool in promoting music. Artists and labels prioritised having songs go viral on TikTok, as these usually go on to be quite successful.

However, music executives say the platform doesn’t contribute much to revenue. Universal said TikTok accounts for around 1% of its revenue.

The labels have usually signed short term contracts with the company, however, are attempting to reach more lucrative, royalty-based deals.

In an open letter, Universal said the app wanted to cut payments to artists and songwriters who put their songs on the app.

A spokesperson said TikTok built the app, one of the most successful social media platforms, on the backs of artists.

“TikTok still argues that artists should be grateful for the ‘free promotion’ and that music companies are ‘greedy’ for expecting them to simply compensate artists and songwriters appropriately, and on similar levels as other social-media platforms currently do.”

Earlier this week, TikTok said Universal issued a false narrative, and it has reached “artist-first” agreements with other labels.

“It is sad and disappointing that Universal Music Group has put their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters.”

Many of the app’s users have complained about the music being removed. Taylor Swift fans were especially upset, claiming that a lot of their favourite videos were now completely muted.

When content creator Savannah DeLullo saw the letter from Universal, she began immediately downloading some of her most popular videos.

“I was worried those were going to be muted and that people weren’t going to be able to watch them anymore.”

“It does change my TikTok experience both as a viewer and as a creator. Before today, if I scrolled on my For You Page on TikTok, most of the videos probably had a Taylor Swift sound behind them. That’s not going to be the case anymore. And as a creator, it does change what videos I can make.”

She hopes the two companies can quickly reach an agreement.

Some artists who aren’t signed to large music labels said this an opportunity for them to stand out.

Singer-songwriter Cody Fry said the end of the licensing agreement was bad timing for him. His song ‘Things You Said’ recently went viral in China, and he’s worried the momentum will end.

“It just feels like I’m standing between two colliding planets, and there is nothing I can do.”

He said Universal wasn’t being unreasonable, agreeing TikTok doesn’t compensate for artists enough.

He does see TikTok as a promotional platform, not a money maker, and credits his success on the app landing him a deal with Universal’s Decca Records.

“I hope they figure it out quickly.”

Analyst Michael Morris said Universal “would probably feel very comfortable to stand firm on their position,” given the licensing deal accounted for only 1% of revenue.

He believes both companies will eventually reach an agreement.

“Each entity is arguably better off working together than not. But it’s a question of each side being fairly treated.”