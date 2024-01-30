HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TikTok Tests New Feature To Make Videos Shoppable

TikTok Tests New Feature To Make Videos Shoppable

By | 30 Jan 2024

TikTok has begun testing a feature that would make all posts shoppable, which will use technology to identify objects in a video automatically, then encourage users to “find similar items on TikTok Shop” by clicking into a products page.

In the US last year, the company launched TikTok Shop, which was an effort to combine shopping with product discovery.

This new endeavour is a top priority for the company, which aims to sell $17.5 billion worth of goods this year in the US.

However, so far, the launch of Shop has been receiving mixed reviews. Merchants praised and applauded the app after seeing their sales reach record heights, with TikTok bankrolling discounts and free shipping.

Back in November, over 5 million new customers bought something.

Users, however, have been complaining about the counterfeit, knockoff products sold on the marketplace. Some are even saying the ad-like posts are destroying the experience.

The company provides creators with commissions on product purchases made from posts, which gives incentive to push merchandise.

Currently, the items surfaced in the test aren’t always 100% accurate.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Does The Samsung Galaxy S24 Battery Hold Up?
TikTok Takes On YouTube By Testing 30-Minute Video Uploads
Bunnings Becomes Australia’s 2nd Most Trusted Brand
IKEA & Big W Now Offer 5 Weeks Leave
ByteDance To Slash Hundreds Jobs, Cuts Game Arm
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retail Sales Tank Household Goods Down 8.5%
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/
Senior Optus Comms Exec, Walks Days Before Starting A New Job
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/
ASUS Zenfone 11 Leaked By Google
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/
Google Reveals New Features For Pixel Smartphones
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/
Apple iOS 17.4 Beta Released
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retail Sales Tank Household Goods Down 8.5%
Latest News
/
January 30, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Australia’s retail sales have taken a nosedive with overall sales falling 2.7% in December, several key retailers including JB Hi...
Read More