TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is seeking to employ “an individual with a strong investigation background with a focus on bullying, discrimination, harassment and retaliation cases for Employee Relations in the APAC region”.

ByteDance has offices around the world, including in China (where it was founded), Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

Located in Sydney, the company says “the Australian TikTok office is known for its amazing modern facilities and the opportunities it affords to create and learn together”.

According to the job description the main responsibilities for the Sydney-based position “include conducting prompt, thorough and fair investigations consisting of background research, investigative interviews, and debrief meetings in partnership with Employment Law, HR and the business”.

Founded in 2012, ByteDance owns more than a dozen products, including global phenomenon TikTok and China-only platforms Toutiao, Douyin and Xigua.

The successful candidate would “conduct confidential internal investigations into allegations of violations of internal policies, including but not limited to bullying, discrimination, harassment, retaliation and produce comprehensive and clear investigation reports and/or outcomes”.

They would also “drive the disciplinary procedure in line with the investigation report, and align with key stakeholders to get to consensus”.

ByteDance says the ideal candidate would “exhibit a high level of empathy and strong competency to articulate complex issues to the business and provide long-term solutions to be developed and implemented. The ideal candidate should also ensure all such matters are dealt with in line with policy, best practice and legislative requirements to mitigate any risk”.

“Monitor and implement corrective action plans to enhance controls and processes,” is listed as one requirement.

Another states: “Identify ethics & compliance matters that require improvement, working with our ER leader & various internal groups to amend policies and drive training and awareness approach accordingly.”

Minimum qualifications for the job include “solid and traceable experience in workplace investigations, ER, or HR; Experience in investigating and advising on employment-related matters with knowledge in labour law; Proven ability to navigate successfully within ambiguity, with multiple priorities in a fast-paced, changing environment”.

Preferred qualifications include “working experience in technology industry and/or in multiple APAC jurisdictions”.

Some online reviews praise the company for its can-do attitude, while others complained the hours were too long.