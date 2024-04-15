TikTok’s new Notes app, a photo and text sharing platform, is claimed to be arriving soon.

It appears to be fairly similar to Instagram, and has the same name as one of Instagram’s features.

Some TikTok users have been reporting seeing a pop-up when sharing photo posts, that say the photos will also be shared on a “coming soon” platform. This will be called TikTok Notes.

It does come with an option to opt out.

“Your photo posts will be shown on TikTok Notes. TikTok Notes, a new app for photo posts, is coming soon! Your existing and future public TikTok photo posts will be shown on TikTok Notes. If you prefer not to show your public TikTok photo posts on TikTok Notes, turn this off now.”

The website for the platform is currently live, however, the ‘Open App’ button doesn’t work. Instead, the website offers a preview of photo posts, with still photos and text in an open white space.

A research director for an analysis firm, Mike Proulx said, “The copycat phenomenon runs rampant across social media platforms.”

He added that when these copycat features are successful, they “pay off.” However, there is no guarantee of success.

No release date has been revealed for the new app, and the design has yet to be finalised, according to TikTok.

“As part of our continued commitment to innovating the TikTok experience, we’re exploring ways to empower our community to create and share their creativity with photos and text in a dedicated space for those formats.”

It’s also been reported that TikTok is experimenting with different formulas as well, including 30-minute videos, and text posts.