Tidal’s Hi-Fi Music Streaming Service Comes To Bang & Olufsen App

By | 7 Jun 2024
Bang & Olufsen has partnered with Tidal to bring the latter’s hi-fi music streaming platform to its app.

The Bang & Olufsen App will have access to Tidal’s more than 110 million songs which are available in studio quality with FLAC.

To use Tidal on the B&O app, you will have to sign up separately for the service.

In Australia, Tidal’s Individual plan is priced at A$12.99 per month, whereas its Family plan which allows access to up to six members costs A$19.99 for a month, whereas its cheapest plan is available to students who have to pay A$5.99 each month.

However, Tidal’s hi-res music playback may be limited to Bang & Olufsen’s newest models (since 2020) which include Beosound A5, Beolab 8, Beosound A9, Beosound 2, and others that have internal DACs capable of decoding hi-res audio, reported Ecoustics.

If the B&O device on which you play Tidal’s music doesn’t support full high-res audio, then the music will be played back at the highest bit-rate possible.

Christoffer Poulsen, SVP of Partnerships and Business Development at Bang & Olufsen, said, “With the partnership, we are merging the best audio formats from Tidal with high-end sound systems from Bang & Olufsen. What we are delivering to our customers today is only the beginning, and we are looking forward to delivering even more in-app music experiences down the line.” Poulsen hasn’t indicated which are some of the other in-app music experiences to be rolled out in the B& app.

Dan Murphy, SVP of Partnerships and Business Development at Tidal, added, “Listeners can now trust that they are experiencing music in high-quality audio formats when streaming Tidal with Bang & Olufsen products. We understand the importance of sound quality for both artists and listeners and are excited to now make Tidal easier to access in the Bang & Olufsen app”.



