Tidal Pulls Music Streaming App From Samsung TVs

By | 28 Jun 2024

After having done the same with Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV, Tidal will soon withdraw its music streaming app from Samsung TVs.

The change will affect TVs running Tizen OS starting next month, with users informed of the changes via email.

“After July 8, 2024, Tidal will no longer be available on Samsung SmartTVs. To keep listening to your favourite tunes, log in to Tidal from your computer, download the mobile app, or discover other ways to stream,” read the statement from Tidal.

Tidal first came to Samsung TVs in 2018. While it is pulling support for Samsung TVs, you will still be able to use an iPad, iPhone or Mac device to cast Tidal to your Samsung TV via AirPlay 2.

While Tidal has pulled its services from some TVs, it is still available on several alternate TVs and streaming devices including Android TV, Google TV, Apple TV and Vizio SmartCast TVs.

In Australia, Tidal’s Individual plan is priced at A$12.99 per month with full access to lossless, high-res FLAC and Dolby Atmos tracks.

Its Family plan that allows up to six members to share the subscription costs A$19.99. Its Student plan is the most affordable and costs A$5.99 per month.



