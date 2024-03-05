Tidal has cut the prices of its subscription tier into a single, ad-free individual plan which starts at A$16.90, commencing from April 10.

After this date its HiFi and HiFi Plus subscription tiers will no longer exist.

The new subscription tier, which matches those of Amazon Music and Apple Music, allows listeners to access hi-res lossless and spatial audio formats, which previously was available at A$30.70 per month for Tidal HiFi Plus.

The new Tidal subscription options will cost $A16.90 per month for individuals, $A26 per month for families (for up to six family members) and A$7.68 per month for students.

Subscribers to all three subscription plans will be able to access over 110 million tracks in lossless audio, HiRes FLAC, and Dolby Atmos.

The artist-first, fan-centered music streaming platform confirms that it gets 200,000 new hi-res tracks, on average, per week.