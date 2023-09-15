Several Countries are following France’s lead in calling for an investigation of the radiation levels omitted from an iPhone as we reported yesterday.

France’s National Frequencies Agency (ANFR) who we reported yesterday have moved to potential force a recall of all iPhone 12 smartphones sold in France, claim that their latest radiation tests on the iPhone 12 had come back higher than allowed.

This has seen authorities in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands also move to initiate investigations.

Apple said it was contesting the French findings, adding that it had provided the ANFR with lab results from the tech giant itself and third parties, which it said showed the device was compliant with regulations.

The halt on French sales “could have a snowball effect”, French digital economy minister Jean-Noël Barrot told the Le Parisien newspaper.

The ANFR will now share its findings with regulators in other EU member states.

The BBC reports that the Belgian government has instructed its regulator to review whether the iPhone 12, first released in 2020, poses health risks.

“It is my responsibility to react and ensure that all citizens of the kingdom are safe and protected from any potential danger. Health is an issue that should never be neglected,” said Belgian state secretary for digitalisation Mathieu Michel.

He told Le Soir he had asked the regulator to examine all Apple models, followed by other brands.

In response the Dutch digital infrastructure agency (RDI) said that based on the French tests there was no doubt radiation levels had been exceeded. The RDI said it would contact Apple but added there was “no acute safety risk”.

Germany’s BNetzA network agency told the BBC the French investigation could lead to measures that would apply to all EU members states.

France’s digital economy minister said he expected Apple to be able to fix the issue via a software update.

If that approach was unsuccessful, Apple would have to recall every iPhone 12 sold in France, the ANFR said.

The regulator looks at two radiation tests: the first measures a phone in close contact with a person’s body, such as when it is held or placed in a trouser pocket; the second test is done at a slightly larger distance, simulating a phone in a jacket pocket or a bag.

The iPhone 12 passed the second test but exceeded the levels set in EU regulations for the first, the ANFR said.

In the past smartphones have been pulled from shops in France because of radiation tests before, but this is the first time an iPhone was affected.