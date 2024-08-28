Commercial radio reached 12.3 million Australians in the latest survey period, according to the GfK ratings.

GfK provides an estimate of radio listening drawn from a sample of more than 60,000 people aged 10 and over across the five metropolitan markets – Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth – plus Newcastle, Canberra and the Gold Coast.

Industry body Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) – formerly Commercial Radio Australia – said the share of the sample survey listening to commercial radio was 74.6%, the highest level since 2014.

This represents nearly 10% growth over the past three years.

The average listening time per week was 12 hours and 51 minutes.

“Among the 25-54 demographic, a critical audience for advertisers, commercial radio saw a 3.1% year-on-year increase, adding 181,000 listeners to surpass six million weekly,” CRA said.

“Breakfast shows reach over 8.8 million listeners weekly, with Time Spent Listening (TSL) at an average of 3 hours and 37 minutes.”

People listening to commercial radio in a car grew by 4.8% year-on-year, with 10 million people turning in this way, for an average of 5 hours and 26 minutes.

“The digital transformation of radio is accelerating this growth, with 3.4 million Australians streaming commercial radio weekly for an average of 4 hours and 16 minutes, with 69.1% of these listeners tuning in from home, 28.1% in the car, and 26.9% at work,” said CRA.

The commercial DAB+ only radio stations increased their audience to over 2.6 million, and time listening was up by 18 minutes to six hours and 26 minutes.

The metropolitan markets are in survey for 41 weeks of the year, Newcastle is in survey for 36 weeks, Gold Coast for 30 weeks and Canberra for 24 weeks.