The next gen Moto G Power 5G 2025 will come with three cameras, upsized from the 2024’s two, according to leaks.

91mobiles is claiming an exclusive with new information on the G Power 5G 2025.

It says a leaked render showing a Motorola phone with the model number Vegas XT2515-1 is believed to be the Moto G Power 5G (2025): “For reference, this year’s Moto G Power 5G has the model number XT2415-1. Here, 24 denotes the year 2024, while 25 in XT2515-1 indicates 2025.”

The Moto G Power 5G (2025) “looks quite like the previous model with flat edges and a slightly thick build. It has a punch-hole display with slim bezels on three sides and a thick chin. The power button and volume keys are on the right side of the phone”.

Aside from the three cameras, 91mobiles says the rear design is the same as earlier models.

“The Moto G Power 5G (2025) can be seen in Purple. It looks like the rear panel has a vegan leather finish like the 2024 model, but the image isn’t of the highest resolution so we can’t be entirely sure.”

Gizmochina compared the new camera island to the Edge series.

Released earlier this year, the Moto G Power 5G 2024 (pictured above) operated on Android 14 (there will be an update to 15, but that’s it) and comes with 128GB of storage.

There is a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor with 2.2GHz octa-core CPU and IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, and 8GB of RAM (expandable up to 16GB).

It has a 6.7″ display with Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) 391ppi, a vegan leather body and comes in pale lilac and midnight blue.