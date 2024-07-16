HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Thousands Of Dodgy Chinese Anker Speakers Recalled

16 Jul 2024

Directed Electronics Australia the distributor of several Chinese brands including Eufy Security cameras, has been ordered to recall an Anker portable Bluetooth speaker that was being sold in Australia on Amazon.

The Chinese speaker has been described as ‘dangerous’ by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commissions Product Safety Division.

Anker is the same Company whose products are being recalled in Canada by the Canadian Government because of fire risks.

Product Safety Australia claims that a short circuit in the battery can cause the speaker to overheat.

As a result, there is a real risk of serious injury and/or property damage if the speaker overheats and catches fire.

Consumers have been told to stop using their speaker immediately and should check their serial number to determine if they have recalled speaker.

Anker is a questionable Chinese brand who manufactures multiple products under different brand names including Eufy and Soundcore as well as Roav and Bolder has seen thousands of their products recalled worldwide because of questionable quality.

In Canada recently thousands of Anker speaker products have been recalled after their batteries were found to pose a fire risk.

Anker Soundcore A3102 Speaker (Black) and AnkerWork A3302 PowerConf S3 Speakerphone were identified as being faulty and a risk to consumers.

Also recalled in Canada is the same Bluetooth speaker that Australian authorities are recalling.

According to Health Canada, the company sold more than 9,700 units of the products between March 2023 and September 2023.

They were made in China.

The Australian Anker speaker was sold between 8th May 2023 and 18th of September 2023.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
