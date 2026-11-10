Thorens Reinvents Portable Vinyl With Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Turntable
German turntable specialist Thorens is bringing a modern twist to vinyl playback with the Coturn CT-Two, an ultra-slim portable record player that combines traditional analogue technology with Bluetooth connectivity and battery-powered convenience.
Developed through a partnership between Thorens and German industrial designer Benjamin Großjohann, the CT-Two aims to make vinyl listening more portable without sacrificing the premium engineering associated with the 140-year-old audio manufacturer.
Measuring just 12.5 inches long and one inch thick, the turntable is barely larger than a vinyl record and features a precision-machined aluminium chassis, retractable tonearm and integrated phono preamplifier.
Unlike conventional portable record players, the CT-Two does not include built-in speakers. Instead, it uses Bluetooth with aptX HD support to transmit audio wirelessly to compatible speakers or headphones.
It also features a 3.5mm headphone socket and a separate 3.5mm line-level output, allowing users to connect wired headphones, powered speakers or an existing home hi-fi system.
The battery-powered design delivers up to 20 hours of playback from a single charge, making it suitable for listening away from home.
Despite its compact dimensions, the CT-Two supports 7-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch vinyl records, with playback speeds of 33⅓ and 45rpm.
Underneath its minimalist exterior is an electronically regulated DC motor and belt-drive mechanism designed to maintain consistent playback speeds.
The turntable also features a Coturn-branded moving magnet cartridge, although it cannot be removed or upgraded.
The CT-Two builds on Großjohann’s earlier CT-01 design, which attracted the attention of Thorens’ chief executive and ultimately led to the establishment of Coturn by Thorens GmbH.
The partnership brings Thorens’ turntable expertise to a product category that has historically struggled to balance portability with sound quality.
However, the CT-Two’s small platter and lightweight construction could present challenges compared with conventional full-size turntables, particularly when used on uneven surfaces.
The absence of built-in speakers also means users will need separate audio equipment, although the approach allows greater flexibility when choosing a listening setup.
For vinyl enthusiasts who want to take their record collection beyond the living room, the CT-Two offers an unusual alternative to traditional portable players.
The Coturn CT-Two is available in the UK for £511, equivalent to approximately A$1,000, with an optional protective travel case priced at £25, or around A$48.
Australian pricing and local availability have yet to be confirmed.