German turntable specialist Thorens is bringing a modern twist to vinyl playback with the Coturn CT-Two, an ultra-slim portable record player that combines traditional analogue technology with Bluetooth connectivity and battery-powered convenience.

Developed through a partnership between Thorens and German industrial designer Benjamin Großjohann, the CT-Two aims to make vinyl listening more portable without sacrificing the premium engineering associated with the 140-year-old audio manufacturer.

Measuring just 12.5 inches long and one inch thick, the turntable is barely larger than a vinyl record and features a precision-machined aluminium chassis, retractable tonearm and integrated phono preamplifier.

Unlike conventional portable record players, the CT-Two does not include built-in speakers. Instead, it uses Bluetooth with aptX HD support to transmit audio wirelessly to compatible speakers or headphones.

It also features a 3.5mm headphone socket and a separate 3.5mm line-level output, allowing users to connect wired headphones, powered speakers or an existing home hi-fi system.

The battery-powered design delivers up to 20 hours of playback from a single charge, making it suitable for listening away from home.

Despite its compact dimensions, the CT-Two supports 7-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch vinyl records, with playback speeds of 33⅓ and 45rpm.

Underneath its minimalist exterior is an electronically regulated DC motor and belt-drive mechanism designed to maintain consistent playback speeds.

The turntable also features a Coturn-branded moving magnet cartridge, although it cannot be removed or upgraded.

The CT-Two builds on Großjohann’s earlier CT-01 design, which attracted the attention of Thorens’ chief executive and ultimately led to the establishment of Coturn by Thorens GmbH.

The partnership brings Thorens’ turntable expertise to a product category that has historically struggled to balance portability with sound quality.

However, the CT-Two’s small platter and lightweight construction could present challenges compared with conventional full-size turntables, particularly when used on uneven surfaces.

The absence of built-in speakers also means users will need separate audio equipment, although the approach allows greater flexibility when choosing a listening setup.

For vinyl enthusiasts who want to take their record collection beyond the living room, the CT-Two offers an unusual alternative to traditional portable players.

The Coturn CT-Two is available in the UK for £511, equivalent to approximately A$1,000, with an optional protective travel case priced at £25, or around A$48.

Australian pricing and local availability have yet to be confirmed.