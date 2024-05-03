Dubai-headquartered Caviar is entering the e-bike market with the Herzog, a customized Porsche eBike Cross 3rd Gen that features 18K gold and golden carbon fibre parts.

The Porsche electric mountain bike comes with a carbon frame, Shimano motor and 504 Wh battery. The original costs approximately A$16,700, though the upcoming customised version now costs around A$69,000.

Caviar has said that customizing the bike is an extremely complex and labour-intensive project. During the process, some parts will be replaced form the original while others will receive a unique decoration.

Caviar will only customise nine Porsche bikes and each bike takes up to four months to create.

Work one the bikes will be completed by the end of summer and the e-bikes will be ready for sale by early 2025.

It says that the bike will covered with titanium coated with gold PVD. It will utilise a resistant 18-karat gold alloy.

Explaining the original of the name, Caviar says, “For connoisseurs of Porsche history, it is known that there is a direct connection between the brand and the dynasty of the Württemberg Dukes (in German – Herzog), who ruled Stuttgart – the birthplace of the automotive company. The logo of the automotive company features images of deer antlers from the family coat of arms of the Württembergers. Herzog – the ancestral title of this aristocratic dynasty became the name of the custom electric bike.”

As an additional incentive, Caviar is also offering all nine customers of the bike a free high-end customised iPhone too that is customised by Caviar to feature blackened titanium used in Porsche 911, Cayenne, Spyder and carbon inserts on the body along with a Porsche logo.

Caviar has built a reputation for extremely expensive high-end customised products. In February, it launched the “Garden of Eden” collection, which features highly embellished versions of the iPhone 15 Pro. The highlight of that collection was the Panther Gold 18K iPhone 15 Pro Max model which is priced at a staggering A$91,000 and not only has a 18K gold body, but also 159 black diamonds.