Thin’N’Wispy: More Leaks On Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim

By | 17 Jan 2025

Whether it’s a trend that will last or a flavour of the month thing, we are definitely in a period where slim and lightweight handsets are all the rage.

Apple is beavering away on an ultra-thin phone – possibly known as iPhone 17 Air – and Samsung is readying itself for the launch of what is tipped to be known as the Galaxy S25 Slim.

Purported images of the Galaxy S25 Slim have been leaked to Smartprix and OnLeaks.

 

Purported images of Samsung S25 Slim from Smartprix/OnLeaks.

“At just 6.4mm, this phone is extremely slim,” Smartprix said. “Even with the camera module included, it’s only 8.3mm thick.”

According to the many leaks surrounding the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be approximately 8.2mm thick without the camera bump.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to measure approximately 159mm x 76mm x 6.4mm. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to measure 162.8mm x 77.6mm x 8.2mm. The screen size is said to be in the 6.7-6.8-inch range.

The phone will come with a triple rear camera setup, a metal frame and a glass back,” Smartprix said. “The design and the camera arrangement largely follows the S25 series’ design language. As for the bezels, they’re going to be razor-thin, just like what we’ll see on the Galaxy S25 and S25+.”

 

S25 Slim specs. Graphic: GSM Arena.

There is a single speaker grille, USB-C port and microphone. 

The S25 Slim is likely to contain a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, up to 12 GB of RAM, Android 15 and One UI 7.

May has been tipped as the release month. There is no confirmation whether it will be showcased alongside the Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra at Galaxy Unpacked in San Jose on January 22 (US time).

There was, perhaps, a clue in Samsung’s wording.

“New Galaxy smartphone series devices that will be unveiled at the 2025 Samsung Australia Unpacked event bring you sleek, lightweight functionality in a durable package,” it said on the web page for people who want to sign up for pre-release deals.

“Get ready to take personalised intelligence to the next level and discover how Galaxy AI and One UI 7 empower you to do more, efficiently.”

Samsung said there will be improvements to the camera and “better editing abilities”, allowing users to “take on even more creative feats”.



