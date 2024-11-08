Home > Latest News > Thinner Design Tipped For Next Samsung Galaxy Ring

Thinner Design Tipped For Next Samsung Galaxy Ring

By | 8 Nov 2024

The Korean rumour mill is suggesting that Samsung will launch the second iteration of its Galaxy Ring sooner than expected.

A tipster on the site Naver says the release will come “a bit earlier than originally scheduled”, according to a Google translation from Korean to English.

 

They say the Galaxy Ring 2 will be thinner, have a longer battery life and “more features”.

“Apple is also still developing a ring-type wearable, and recently, attempts to develop band-type and smart glass-type wearable devices have been detected,” said the gossip.

The first Galaxy Ring was unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked Event in July, and it went on sale the same month.

Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Smart rings are equipped with sensors that can monitor health statistics, such as heart rate and sleep patterns. 

Samsung says its Galaxy Ring “pushes the boundaries further by harnessing the power of AI to bring you personalised insights based on your metrics”.

“For Instance, Energy Score lets you know when to push it to the limit or when it’s time to put your feet up. While Wellness Tips give you tailored motivational messages for guidance throughout the day.”

The ring has a RRP of $699 in Australia.



