Motorola has been making huge strides in Australia with their Motorola branded smartphones, now the Company is leveraging their parent Companies heritage and their popular range of ThinkPad notebooks with the release of a unique Android 13 ThinkPad smartphone that take security and business communication to a new level.

Lenovo’s Think Phone by Motorola is the smartphone version of a ThinkPad a former IBM developed brand and to say that it’s unique is an understatement.

This new device is no mid-range device, it has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a 6.6-inch OLED screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and to stand it out from the smartphone pack, it has some unique enterprise security features as well as two rear cameras including a 50-megapixel stabilised standard wide and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera it also has a depth sensor.

It’s also MIL STD 810H certified and IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Designed to work ideally in tandem with a ThinkPad notebook it also works with other Windows notebooks, and it features some unique capabilities.

Take their Unified Clipboard which when enabled allows you to shift any photo, text, documents including scans, or video automatically to a clipboard that your ThinkPhone shares with your ThinkPad notebook or PC.

This allows you to automatically drop photos into presentations and documents as you’re creating them.

The unlock key is the introduction of Think 2 connectivity, that connects the ThinkPhone and the ThinkPad, it’s like having your own network between devices.

You can drag and drop files, and the two devices can quickly discover each other and connect over Wi-Fi.

Another key feature is the ThinkPhone’s unique webcam that hooks up with any video conferencing software.

In the past work from home executives have been using their premium smartphone cameras to do video calls because the cameras are better and the processing faster.

What I really liked about this device was the black textured back that has the same quality feel as Lenovo’s ThinkPad notebooks, then there is the red button on the side which screams Lenovo ThinkPad branding.

This is not a cosmetic feature because you can use it to map both a single and double tap shortcut.

To further boost productivity, Motorola has cut a deal with Microsoft to preload its suite of apps onto the phone, giving users access to Microsoft 365, Outlook, and Teams right out of the box.

To keep the phone secure, the ThinkPhone includes Lenovo’s ThinkShield security platform, coupled with Motorola’s AI-based Moto Threat defence. It also allows organisations to easily manage devices using the company’s Moto OEMConfig and Moto Device Manager.