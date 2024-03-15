HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > These Samsung Phones Are Getting A Major Update This Month

These Samsung Phones Are Getting A Major Update This Month

By | 15 Mar 2024

Samsung owners who have purchased a new phone within the last year or so are set to gain a major update this month.

Last month, Samsung revealed its plans to release the One UI 6.1 update, which will include new Galaxy AI features, to a range of 2023 smartphones.

The company said the update would arrive in March, however, there is yet to be a release and its halfway through the month.

A new post published by Samsung states the One UI 6.1 update is on track for release “from the end of this month.” An exact release date has yet to be revealed.

The following Samsung 2023 smartphones will be gaining the One UI 6.1 update:

  • Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra

The biggest change coming with the update is the inclusion of Galaxy AI features, which debuted on the Galaxy S24 series.

Some of these features include Samsung translation tools, which allow the user to translate and transcribe phones calls and in-person conversations in real time, as well as photo-editing tools, which allow the user to quickly remove shadows from images, delete unwanted objects, and more.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
New PS5 System Update Rolling Out
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Rumoured For Larger Screen
Samsung’s Rectangular Galaxy Watches Could Return
Popular Logitech Gaming Mouse To Get Firmware Update
Global Galaxy S24 Sales Pass That Of Galaxy S23
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Epic Go After Apple Again With Contempt Of Court Claim
Latest News
/
March 15, 2024
/
Amazon’s New AI Tool Requires URL For Seller’s Pages
Latest News
/
March 15, 2024
/
McIntosh Celebrates 75th Anniversary With New Preamplifiers
Latest News
/
March 15, 2024
/
LG Reveals 2024 Sound Bar Range With Wireless Dolby Atmos
Latest News
/
March 15, 2024
/
Nest Cam Features To Arrive On Google Home For Web
Latest News
/
March 15, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Epic Go After Apple Again With Contempt Of Court Claim
Latest News
/
March 15, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
In the latest legal round between Apple and Epic Games, the Fortnite maker has asked a federal judge to hold...
Read More