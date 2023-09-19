On sale starting 23rd September, these products available from Aldi are great, affordable additions to a home living room or theatre room.

The 70 inch 4K UHD Smart TV with webOS is first up, equipped with a built-in speaker, a resolution of 3840 x 2160, and USB media playback.

Ports include 1x antenna, 3x HDMI, 1x optical, 2x USB, 1x LAN, and 1x audio, with a viewing angle of 178 x 178, and an audio power output of 8W x2.

Inputs include 1x RJ45, 1x RCA, 3x HDMI, 1x RF, and 2x USB, and outputs include 1x optical, and 1x earphone.

It features ARC (Audio Return Channel), users can record live TV, and it comes pre-installed with Netflix, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (X), Amazon Prime Video, and Stan.

Distributed by Tempo, it retails for $679.00 with a 1 year warranty.

Next, is the JBL Bar 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, equipped with JBL surround sound, 300W of total system power, and built in Dolby Digital for an immersive, authentic cinematic experience.

It has HDMI and optical cable connection, as well as wireless music streaming via Bluetooth from a mobile or tablet.

The 165mm wireless subwoofer delivers deep, punchy bass, and the HDMI support allows the user connect a home theatre or other peripherals resulting in a simple set-up.

JBL SoundShift allows the user to instantly switch between TV sound and mobile/tablet sound, and the soundbar can be controlled through an existing remote control.

Distributed by Tempo, and coming with a 2 year warranty, this JBL soundbar retails for $249.00.

Lastly, is the Philips SHC5200 Wireless Cinema Headphones which have a 32mm speaker driver, a self-adjusting inner headband, FM wireless transmission, and a rechargeable battery.

They are durable and lightweight, enhancing comfort for long periods of use, and the acoustic system is closed, with a frequency response of 10,000-20,000Hz, and a neodymium magnet.

With a 100dB sensitivity and a 24ohm impedance, these headphones have tuner/reception/transmission, a channel separation greater than 30dB, a pilot tone frequency of 19kHz, an effective range of 100m, a carrier frequency range between 863.0 and 865.0MHz, FM modulation, and 2 channels.

They have a 14 hour operation time, double PLL (Phase-Locked Loop), a battery charging indicator, and will automatically power-off.

The power supply for headphone is 2 x 1.5V, NiMH, R03/AAA, and for transmission is AC/DC adaptor and 8V/200mA. Accessories for the headphones include a power adaptor and audio cable.

Retailing for $79.99, coming with a 1 year warranty, these headphones are distributed by Tempo.