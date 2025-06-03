Home > Latest News > Thermomix TM7 Lands in Australia With AI-Ready Cooking Features

Thermomix TM7 Lands in Australia With AI-Ready Cooking Features

By | 3 Jun 2025

The next-generation Thermomix TM7 has launched in Australia and New Zealand, marking the first release of the new model outside of Europe.

First unveiled in Berlin earlier this year, the TM7 introduces several significant upgrades to the all-in-one kitchen appliance.

These include the new ‘Open Cooking’ function, which allows users to cook with the lid off – a first for the brand – enabled by a new safety locking system.

The TM7 also features a larger 10-inch multi-touch display, a more powerful motor, and a quieter, insulated mixing bowl.

A new “digital twin” function mirrors real-time actions like weighing and mixing, guiding users through recipes step by step via the Cookidoo platform, which offers access to over 100,000 guided recipes.

Thermomix has also increased the capacity of its Varoma steamer by 45%, aiming to better suit families and batch cooking. The device supports customisable user profiles and integrates more smoothly with smartphones and PCs.

Sustainability has been given a stronger focus in this iteration, with around 30% of the materials used in the device made from recycled sources. The TM7’s black design was chosen partly for its environmental benefits in production.

Available now exclusively through Thermomix consultants for $2,649 AUD or $2,849 NZD, the TM7 is being positioned as a connected cooking hub rather than just a kitchen gadget.



