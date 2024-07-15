HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
There’s Much Ado About Nothing’s CMF Phone 1

By | 15 Jul 2024
Nothing CMF Phone 1

The anti-bloatware, back-to-basics phone movement is gaining momentum with Nothing selling 100,000 units in the first three hours of the CMF Phone 1.

This phone complements Nothing’s trademark lack of excess features with a few add-ons such as an ability to swap the back cover by undoing a few screws and capacity to attach a credit card case, a lanyard or stand. Nothing lets you 3D-print a back cover if you wish to.

It has a 6.67-inch super AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, and a fast 120 Hertz refresh rate. Screen brightness various from 700 to 1250 nits. It has a 50MP Sony camera and the Nothing OS 2.6 Android operating system. You can choose 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Pricing starts at $449.

The release is another milestone for the Nothing brand spearheaded by Carl Pei who is also the co-founder of China’s OnePlus, which makes regular Android phones.

In a statement, co-founder Akis Evangelidis makes something of Nothing’s dedication to product quality ahead of mere sales’ figures. “Sales are never the end goal but the result of making great products loved by users,” he says.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the market reception and achieving this record-breaking result on the first day of sales. We thank the Nothing community, partners, and investors for all the support thus far and look forward to keeping on making tech fun again!”

Nothing appears to hit the mark, offering a reasonably fast and smooth Android experience that’s less cluttered and complex compared to a regular phone.

However, one of Nothing’s CMF Phone 1 features has proved to be a little offbeat and is being withdrawn. The front of the camera includes a depth sensor which apparently can see through certain objects, according to Gizmochina. For example, you can see the internal battery layout when you point the sensor at a TV remote. This apparently is due to the omission of an infrared light filter. Gizmochina says the sensor is especially good at seeing through black acrylic objects.

It’s important to point out that Nothing’s software doesn’t give you this capability with its sensor. You need the right third party app. But Nothing has decided to withdraw the feature through an update being rolled out within a week.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
