Theory Audio Design is expanding into landscape loudspeakers.

The ic6-Bollard: 6.5” is a full-range landscape loudspeaker, and the iws12-Bollard: 12” is a landscape subwoofer.

Although they’re not yet available to buy, the speakers are being demonstrated over the next few days at CEDIA 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Theory describes its ic6 6.5” in-ceiling loudspeakers as “high-performing … Via careful processing and computer-optimised tuned ports, the ic6 delivers exceptional low-frequency bandwidth, punch and resolution, plus extremely wide dispersion”.

The ic6 could be paired with Theory’s optional all-weather grille or installed in open-ceiling and exposed environments when integrated into one of its ic6 pendant housings, the company said. The new ic6-Bollard uses Theory’s ic6 Acoustic Core platform, but is built into dark chocolate, paintable, stainless steel Bollard housing.

“Once integrated, the ic6-Bollard becomes a full-range landscape loudspeaker providing 360-degrees of flawless, uniform, coverage,” Theory says. “Pair it with the new iws12-Bollard subwoofer and you can reach sound reinforcement levels in your landscape – a rarity outdoors.

“For large, distributed installs, you can use hundreds of ic6-Bollard loudspeakers. The ic6 includes a switch-selectable 70V/100v transformer that can be driven direct by Theory’s DLC-250.4d 4-channel loudspeaker controller. The DLC-250.4d can drive up to 16 Theory 16-ohm loudspeakers in Lo-Z mode, or up to 64 in Hi-Z mode – all from a half rack chassis.”

The iws12-Bollard – 12” Landscape Subwoofer includes a 12-inch, 1,400 Watt, 4-inch voice coil long throw woofer that can be integrated into the Theory iws12-6 in-wall subwoofer and the Theory iws12-9 architectural subwoofer.

Paul Hales, CEO and Product Designer for Theory Audio Design said the company was “disrupting the status quo” in speaker land, and that “with just two Theory loudspeakers, integrators have high-performing and easy to install solutions for in-ceiling, pendant, high-moisture, in-wall, surface-mount – and now – landscape installations”.

The speakers are expected to be released between October and December.