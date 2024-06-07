Theory Audio Design, a premium commercial audio brand, has released its latest DLC loudspeaker controller platform, which includes three models, the DLC-250.4d, DLC-1500.4d, and DLC-250.8.

Each model offers between four and eight channels of power, a full DSP matrix, and TCP/IP control via a wired connection or directly via the onboard Wi-Fi access point.

Two out of three models, the DLC-250.4d and DLC-1500.4d, add Dante and AES67 audio-over-IP digital I/O compatibility.

The DLC-250.4d 4-channel controller has channel-pair power-sharing up to 250W. The ½ RU DLC-250.4d comes with a rack kit, which allows the mounting of one or two units in a single rack space.

There’s also an optional surface mount kit available if the user wishes to hide the device under a table or behind a TV.

The DLC-250.8 was designed for surround and distributed audio systems where more channels per chassis are desired.

It offers the same power per channel and power-sharing capabilities as the DLC-250.4d but has four additional channels in a 1U chassis.

Finally, the DLC-1500.4d 4-channel offers 3,000W from a 16-pound, 2U chassis, and was designed for high-output or surround audio systems.

It’s able to deliver 1,500W into four or eight-ohms from any channel pair, or 800W into two or four-ohms all channels driven.

In environments with multiple rooms of different sizes, such as hotels, the DLC models offer flexibility with available power. The S/PDIF master/slave functionality allows multiple DLCs to be used each controller only takes up two rack spaces maximum.

For home cinema and surround sound systems, a single DLC-250.4d can be used for 3.1 systems (or more with multiple amplifiers used), a single DLC-250.8 can handle 7.1 systems, and the DLC-1500.4d can handle large screen and professional loudspeakers and subwoofers.

Not to mention, the DLC platform is safety and EMC certified and compliant with ErP and EnergySTAR*.

The new generation of DLC loudspeaker controllers are available now. Pricing is as follows:

DLC-250.4d: U$2,495 (approx. A$3,742)

U$2,495 (approx. A$3,742) DLC-250.8: U$3,500 (approx. A$5,249)

U$3,500 (approx. A$5,249) DLC-1500.4d: U$4,750 (approx. A$7,124)

ChannelNews has reached out for Australian pricing and availability.

CEO & Product Designer at Theory Audio Design, Paul Hales said, “The new generation of Theory DLC loudspeaker controllers offer all the advantages of their predecessors with the addition of audio over IP, an entirely new 8-channel model, and a cohesive new industrial design across the line. Now with Dante and AES67 compatibility, even the most complex Theory distributed audio systems can be setup and deployed quickly and painlessly with no bulky analog audio cables required. And the system is bulletproof so when the job is complete the installer can move on without concerns about support calls or truck rolls.”