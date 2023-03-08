HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > The Top Ten Smartphones Rankings Have Some Surprising Omissions

The Top Ten Smartphones Rankings Have Some Surprising Omissions

By | 8 Mar 2023

Last year, 2022, around 1.6 billion smartphones were sold and according to Counterpoint research, the top 10 models included a mix of Samsung and Apple models. The big surprise was which Samsung models are the most popular, as it’s not what you would expect.

According to Counterpoint, the Apple iPhone 13 was the best-selling phone of 2022. The iPhone 13 Pro Max also proved extremely popular.

Apple also had the third, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth best-selling phones of the year.

Surprisingly, the top selling Samsung models were not their S22 models. Instead, consumers went with the Galaxy A13, which was ranked fourth, while its Galaxy A03 ranked 10th.

It’s the first time a single brand has ever captured eight of the top 10 spots in the best-selling smartphone list, Counterpoint claims.

Top 10 phones by sales in 2022

Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Samsung Galaxy A13
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 14
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Apple iPhone SE 2022
Samsung Galaxy A03

Counterpoint says market share will increase for these phones in 2023 as Apple, Samsung, and other smartphone brands focus on clearing out inventory and optimizing product launches.

“For the first time, a Pro Max variant of an iPhone series drove more volume than its Pro and base models,” Counterpoint management claim.

“The iPhone 14 Pro Max sales were led by early adopters and those upgrading to a higher iPhone variant. Major advancements in the iPhone 14 Pro series, such as dynamic island and faster processor, make it more attractive, as the base model is almost identical to the previous year’s model.”

Counterpoint claim it’s important to note that it’s only possible for Apple to capture so many places on the top ten best-selling phones list because it is the only manufacturer of iPhones.

This, they claim, represented 50% market share with Android-based smartphones based in some wealthy nations, taking more than a quarter of global market share: 27.6% according to Statista.

In addition, many Android phone manufacturers such as Samsung spread their market share over significantly more models, meaning Apple’s overall market share is more concentrated for each model of iPhone it sells.

These 10 top phones account for 19% of global sales volume, according to Counterpoint.

There were around 3,600 distinct models of smartphones available for sale globally in 2022, the company says, down from the 4,200 available in 2021. Very likely, that trend will continue as the smartphone industry continues to mature and consolidate.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Apple Sales Wobble Mac, iPhone, Watch All Down
INSIGHT: Is Apple Facing A ‘Real Mess’ In China & Will CEO Cook Be The Fall Guy?
Apple Set To Fork Out $400M+ After Dodgy ‘BatteryGate’
Smartphone Sales Tanking, Foldables Bright Spot, As Motorola Enter Market
Apple Lightning Connector Nobbled By EU good News For iPhone Users
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

All You Need To Know About Yamaha’s New Wireless Buds
Latest News
/
March 8, 2023
/
No Optus Customers Suffered Financial Loss From Hack: CEO
Latest News
/
March 8, 2023
/
Meta To Sack Thousands More This Week
Latest News
/
March 8, 2023
/
Google Pixel Buds Pro Get Spatial Audio
Latest News
/
March 8, 2023
/
Aus Dollar Plunges, Prepare For Higher CE Prices
Latest News
/
March 8, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

All You Need To Know About Yamaha’s New Wireless Buds
Latest News
/
March 8, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Yamaha are launching the third gen of their TW-E3 true wireless earbuds, the TW-EC3, which promise 24-hour battery life with...
Read More