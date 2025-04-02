Apple has rolled out iOS 18.4 and macOS 15.4, introducing a mix of significant upgrades and subtle changes that might go unnoticed.

One of the most discussed changes is Apple quietly re-enabling automatic updates, even if they were previously disabled.

After installing iOS 18.4 or macOS 15.4, a prompt will appear notifying that automatic updates are now back on. This means future software updates will download and install without explicit permission unless action is taken to turn them off again.

For macOS users, this could result in the Mac restarting within 60 seconds of an update downloading, potentially causing data loss if the computer is unattended. While Apple provides an option to select ‘Only Download Automatically’ it’s not immediately obvious, making it easy to miss.

While the expansion of Apple Intelligence to the EU is the headline feature, there are many other noteworthy changes in iOS 18.4 that may go unnoticed.

The update introduces Visual Intelligence, now accessible directly from the Control Center and the Action Button, making it available on the iPhone 15 Pro. Additionally, AirPods Max owners will benefit from 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio over USB-C.

CarPlay now offers a third row of app icons, and a new API designed for sports fans enables custom experiences during live game broadcasts. Apple Maps has added the location of NACS (Tesla) chargers, making it easier for electric vehicle owners to find charging stations.

For Vision Pro users, a new app offers access to spatial experiences, app downloads, and tips. Shortcuts users will appreciate new automation options that allow app settings to change based on location, time of day, and other factors.

Safari now shows recent searches when tapping the search bar, providing quick access to previously visited pages. Control Center has received several tweaks, including more detailed signal strength for cellular data and chevrons indicating buttons with additional options.

New ambient music controls have been added to the Control Center, offering curated playlists for Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing. Additionally, the Prioritise Notifications feature uses AI to sort notifications, placing the most important ones at the top.

The Photos app has been updated with a ‘Key Photo’ view mode for albums, new filters for organizing photos, and the ability to reorder the media types list. Image Playground now includes the ‘Sketch’ style, ideal for certain types of creative visuals.

Finally, eight new emojis have been added, a new Food section for Apple News+ subscribers, while setting up a new Mac is now easier with the ability to use an iPhone to complete the setup process.