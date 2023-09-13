The newly launched iPhone 15 and 15 Pro would be the first to use Qi2 but there’s one big hiccup, the tech giant has not actually been certified for the new Qi2 magnetic wireless charging standard.

With Qi2, a ring of magnets ensure correct orientation of the charging coils for seamless charging, similar to MagSafe.

Cable-less charging, however, is not so seamless when users have to make sure their phones are not off by mere millimetres or their phone will inadvertently not charge. The new Qi2 magnetic alignment solves that frustration.

Additionally, Qi2 could possibly solve the charging discrepancy of when users charge at 7.5W their iPhones with an $18 MagSafe-compatible charger but if instead, a magnetic case is used on an Android phone with the same charger at 10W.

When using Qi2, this problem is magically solved because it provides the capability for the magnetic charger to correctly line up each time, charging seamlessly at the same rate.

Qi2 will also be more efficient and hopefully, less expensive for, consumers according to the Verge, which is why Anker, Belkin, and Mophie have all recently their own Qi2 chargers recently.

For Belkin specifically, a spokesperson shared with The Verge “the Qi2 chargers will be able to charge MagSafe iPhones at 15W” but after the comment was made, the company did say they have not tested the iPhone 15s yet nor has Apple right come out and said that they are Qi2 compatible.

Paul Golden, the marketing director for the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), told The Verge: “I can tell you that no Qi2 products have been certified yet. The Qi2 specification has been finalized. We’re awaiting the certification testing equipment to be delivered, tested and verified.”

According to Golden, “Magnet size, dimensions and strength will all be specified in the [Qi2] standard,” but it was not specified if MagSafe iPhones will work with Qi2 chargers or if they would with other MagSafe-compatible accessories.

The WPC is presently working on a “soft launch” next month with a complete rollout in November, according to Golden.