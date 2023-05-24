Sony have announced the newest member of its ZV vlogging camera range, the ZV-1 II, a second generation model to the three-year-old ZV-1

The biggest change that has been introduced is a wider 18-50mm f1.8-4 lens. This surpasses the 24-70mm f1.8-2.8 lens on the ZV-1. However, this new lens is not optically stabilised.

Majority of the changes come from the ZV-1F that was released last year, including features such as the USB-C connector, 3-capsule microphone, and a relocated tripod mount, along with the UI and feature set.

Apart from that, the ZV-1 II is eerily similar to the ZV-1, with the same sensor, processor, display, stabilisation, autofocus, battery, photo and video features.

The new ZV-1 II vlogging camera will be available in June for the cost of approx. $1400 AUD.