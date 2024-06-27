The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is set to be released in Australia in July. As ChannelNews reported yesterday, the iconic flip phone brings several upgrades over the Razr 40 Ultra including a larger 4-inch external display that makes it far more usable than previous generations.

Apart from being able to use the external display to access apps like Spotify, play games, and capture photos, Razr 50 Ultra users will also be able to use Google’s Gemini AI without flipping open the smartphone.

Google’s Gemini AI app works similarly to ChatGPT, but on smartphones, it’s also integrated with Google Assistant. On the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, users will be able to use Gemini like an AI assistant, enabling them to ask for step-by-step instructions for a specific task, get help planning a holiday, or suggestions for writing emails. Gemini AI can be summoned by pressing and holding the power button.

Since Gemini is a Google product, it has access to apps like Google Maps, Gmail, Flights, YouTube, and Drive, enabling it to provide personalized suggestions. This will enable Gemini to search Gmail for specific emails, create an itinerary using Flights and Maps, or summarise information in Drive.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra users will also get three months of Gemini Advanced for free. This includes access to Google’s latest AI model, 2TB of Google One storage, Gemini in Gmail and Docs, and the ability to upload documents for summaries and feedback, among others.

In addition, Razr 50 Ultra users will be able to use new Google Messages AI features like Photomoji that turns photos into emoji and stickers, and Magic Compose that provides smart texting suggestions in different conversation styles. Google Photos is also accessible from the cover screen, letting users view, delete, favorite, or share photos and videos. Ask Photos, a new feature that lets users search for photos with Gemini, will also be rolled out soon.

Apart from bringing Gemini AI to the cover screen, Motorola has also collaborated with Google for Moto AI, enabling features like Moto magic canvas that lets users create images by using text prompts, and Style Sync that creates personalised wallpapers based on uploaded photos. Moto tag, Motorola’s new Airtag-like tracker, was also made in partnership with Google.

Dan Dery, Head of Software Experiences and Internet Services at Motorola, said, “Innovation has always been at the core of Motorola’s DNA, and our collaboration with Google marks a significant milestone in redefining what a smartphone can truly be.”

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will be available to pre-order starting July 2 at a price of A$1,699 from retailers like JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, OfficeWorks, The Good Guys, Mobileciti, Amazon, and the Motorola website.