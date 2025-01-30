Logitech has launched a new person-detection device called Spot that can be used for employers to track the presence of employees in the workplace.

The pebble-shaped device is a millimeter wave radar sensor that you can peel and stick up anywhere.

The radar can detect a person’s presence roughly five meters away, around two feet left or right of it, and could estimate the general placement of people in a room.

No wires are required to set up the device, powered by a single D-cell shaped lithium battery which the company claims will last four years. It shifts into deep sleep mode between measurements to save energy.

Logitech says that this isn’t just a radar detector, but also an environmental sensor that can be used to measure particulates, VOCs, CO2, temperature, pressure, and humidity. It delivers energy scores based on its analysis combined with occupancy data.

The sensor data is fed into Logitech Sync management portal for IT and facilities teams which can then monitor individual room performances or a snapshot across all rooms.

Sync calculates room Health and Energy Scores with specific suggestions, such as using a fan or reducing the number of people in the room when airflow is at less than optimal levels.

The presence detector meanwhile can detect whether someone is using one of the conference rooms, and automatically book or release rooms accordingly.

Spot integrates with workspace management features in Microsoft Places and Microsoft Teams, as well as Appspace, Metrikus, Samsung Smart Things Pro, Zoom Workplace, and Logitech Room Booking.

Companies can also access the raw sensor data through Sync APIs. Access to room health and energy scores, the Auto Book and Auto Release features for the rooms, and APIs are available with a Logitech Essential or Select service plan which is priced at A$319 and A$399 per room annually, respectively.

The company says that the Spot’s sensing capabilities are also embedded within Rally Board 65, Logitech’s new portable all-in-one video conferencing solution with an interactive 65-inch inch display.

As ChannelNews recently reported here, the Rally Board 65 comes with 4K video and loaded with AI-powered audio visual tech RightSight 2 and RightSound 2.

Logitech hasn’t yet confirmed a price for the Spot, but its Australian website has confirmed that it will be available in the second half of this year.