The new SmartHouse digital magazine has been released, live now at JB Hi-Fi, covering a range of products from TVs through to audio and phones.

We cover the latest in TVs from Samsung, LG, and TCL, from transparent TVs to OLED and miniLED.

Audio is big in this feature, with Samsung’s new Music Frame, to the OZ Soundblade from BlueAnt, Sennheiser, JBL, and even some new headphones for swimming. Not to mention, we covered a few premium audio products, including the $1.4M McIntosh & Sonus Faber Monoblock Power Amplifier.

Our staff have reviewed the new Samsung S24 Ultra in depth, as well as the Lenovo Legion GO, putting their full features to test, determining if they really are the way to go.

We cover some new technology as well, including smart goggles for swimming, new motorised pet doors, and some new smart security options from Swann.

And of course we looked into the latest and greatest in notebooks, from Acer’s Nitro 17 gaming laptop, to ASUS’ new foldable monitor, and even a new touchpad for YouTube lovers.

All this and more can be seen in the our new SmartHouse digital magazine, available for access via JB Hi-Fi, and our ChannelNews website.

DOWNLOAD THE MAGAZINE HERE NOW