The Good Guys has expanded its retail presence on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast with the opening of a new store at the $80 million Aura Home + Life precinct in Baringa.

The new outlet opens on Thursday 20 August and becomes one of the major national retailers operating from the large-format shopping development, which is targeting the growing population of the southern Sunshine Coast.

Customers will get their first major introduction to the store during a three-day opening event running from Friday 21 August to Sunday 23 August. The event will give shoppers an opportunity to explore the new location and meet its local team.

Store manager Jayde Goldsworthy said the retailer was looking forward to establishing itself within the growing Aura community.

“We’re incredibly excited to open our doors in Aura and introduce The Good Guys to the local community. The grand opening weekend is a great opportunity for customers to come in, meet the team and experience our new store for themselves,” Goldsworthy said.

The Good Guys joins a sizeable collection of national retailers at Aura Home + Life, which has been developed by Capital Property Group and is now fully tenanted.

Other retailers at the precinct include Adairs, Anaconda, Baby Bunting, Beacon Lighting, Harris Scarfe, Petstock, Pillow Talk, Rebel, Spotlight, Supercheap Auto and TK Maxx. Café 63 provides the development’s food and beverage offering.

Capital Property Group head of property Richard Snow said the retailers committing to the precinct reflected expectations for continued population and economic growth in the surrounding region.

“National retailers don’t make location decisions based purely on what’s here today – they’re investing based on where communities are heading over the next 10 to 20 years,” Snow said.

“Aura has reached the point where those long-term fundamentals are impossible to ignore, and that’s reflected in the quality of brands opening their doors here.”

The precinct is positioned at the corner of Graf Drive and Aura Boulevard next to the Aura Business Park. It can be accessed from the Bells Creek Arterial Road and Bruce Highway and has about 400 car parking spaces.

While The Good Guys begins trading on 20 August, an official opening event for the broader Aura Home + Life development will take place on Friday 21 August.

A separate Community Day is scheduled for Saturday 12 September between 10am and 1pm, with free children’s activities planned as part of the event.

The arrival of The Good Guys and other major retailers gives residents in the expanding Aura area access to a larger range of national brands without travelling further across the Sunshine Coast.