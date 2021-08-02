Australia’s largest retail services group Narta has today announced the integration of The Good Guys business into its structure, through the JB Group Membership.

This move has been on the cards for a long time. JB Group has worked to integrate parts of The Good Guys into the Narta structure since acquiring The Good Guys in November, 2016.

This decision is “based on long term strategic plans and the opportunity available to Narta and suppliers to align, better plan and execute strategic goals for the benefit of both parties to deliver volume, brand values and the Australian consumers more products, more choice and maximum value for money,” according to a Narta press release.

“As the market continues to evolve, the scale of Narta with The Good Guys integration, will deliver unprecedented reach for suppliers through a single access point in Narta for product planning, promotions, content delivery, EDI integration, improved data reporting and analytics across both sales and marketing functions,” Narta writes.

“For suppliers, this partnership will deliver the opportunity to unlock significant operational benefit as well as efficiencies across their businesses through greater scale in product planning, manufacturing, sales functions, marketing, product launch efficiencies and stronger relationships.”