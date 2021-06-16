HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 16 Jun 2021

Most people see air conditioning units as being for cooling, this is not the case with the stylish new Unico Pro system that delivers both heating and cooling while also being able to dehumidify a room, also gone is the need for a compressor unit which is the ugly side of most air conditioning units.

Currently The Good Guys are offering 20% off the Italian designed Unico Pro system which unlike split system it incorporates a revolutionary way to heat, cool and dehumidify’ s your home without the need for a bulky outdoor compressor.

This system works exclusively via single built in heating and cooling technology that eliminates the need for additional components such as a compressor which with most air conditioning units is large and bulky which is why most units are located away from an internal system often on a wall or balcony.

All that need to install the Unico Pro system are two discreet holes to through an external wall.

The result is an elegant and stylish system which The Good Guys is selling this 12-horsepower system for $2,799, this is significantly cheaper than most other air conditioning systems especially as it has heating and a dehumidify built in.

The unit normally sells for $3,499.

New research from online broker Rate City claims that 37% of homeowners will make improvements to their home in 2021*

Designed and made in Italy with typical European styling this type of product is brand new to the Australian market and easy to install.

It features modern inverter technology and low-noise operation and can be controlled from an onboard backlit touchscreen display or the full-function remote control.

Unico Pro is installed from the inside, including the positioning of its external vents, and plugs into a standard power point.

It can be located at the top or bottom of a wall and still create an even distribution of air.

Backed by a 24-month warranty, servicing Unico Pro is easy. All you have to do is lift the unit off its hooks for transportation to the nearest agent or retailer.

“Olimpia Splendid has spent more than a decade refining Unico air conditioners to provide maximum comfort indoors while preserving the exterior appeal of houses, apartments and commercial buildings,” says Olimpia Splendid Australia product manager, Pete Burnham.

“Now, home improvers can take advantage of this incredible deal and enjoy award-winning heating and cooling technology for years to come at a fantastic price.”

FEATURES

Basic comfort settings
• Heating and cooling
• De-humidification
• Ventilation (fan only)
• Auto

Comfort enhancements
• Economy
• Silent/Sleep
• Airflow adjustment

SPECIFICATIONS
• Cooling capacity (max) 3.4kW
• Heating capacity (max) 3.0kW
• Dehumidification mode
• Dimensions (W x H x D) 903 x 520 x 215mm
• Weight (without packaging) 39kg
• Diameter of holes in wall 202mm
• Refrigerant gas/load R410A
• MEPS approved

