Galaxy XCover Pro: A Rugged Business Smartphone That Is Stronger & Smarter

The Galaxy XCover Pro, Samsung’s latest rugged, business smartphone, offers new functions, greater durability, and a sleeker design – all at a reasonable price point. As of today, the Galaxy XCover Pro is available in Australia via Samsung online, select IT distribution partners and teleco partners (RRP $799).

“Samsung is further extending business ready mobility solutions in 2020 with the launch of Galaxy XCover Pro, a smartphone designed for the demanding conditions of business users who need to operate in a range of tough environments,” said Danny Mandrides, Head of Enterprise & Government, Mobile Division, Samsung Electronics Australia.

As a rugged smartphone, it is IP68 water and dust resistant, MIL-STD 810G certified (testing designed by the US Military), and can withstand drops of up to 1.5 metres. Users can also navigate the touch screen underwater or when wearing gloves.

One of the most useful features added to the Galaxy XCover Pro is the push-to-talk (PTT) function. Samsung has worked alongside Microsoft Teams to add PTT that can be accessed with the push of a button on the side of the smartphone, allowing them to function as walkie talkies. In the Samsung briefing held earlier this week, Samsung’s team demonstrated how this can work cities apart, enabling faster communications among teams.

The two buttons on the side can be programmed as customised hot keys, giving users easier access to the apps and functions they use the most.

Another important business feature of the Galaxy XCover Pro is Samsung POS – that is, Samsung’s mobile-based point of sale solution that allows the phone itself to process payments, eliminating the need for other pieces of POS hardware.

Tap to Phone’s software terminal builds on EMV chip transaction to complete payments, whilst also ensuring transactions are safe and secure.

“The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is a robust retail POS platform for a true retail digital transformation,” said Mary Kay Bowman, Visa’s Head of Seller Solutions. “Its applications for businesses such as healthcare, airlines and restaurants are a great example of how Visa together with Samsung can democratise access to payment experiences that consumers increasingly expect, no matter where they are.”

The Galaxy XCover Pro is kept secure with Samsung Knox, which provides hardware protection, data isolation and encryption, and boot- and run-time protection.

The device also features a fingerprint reader (one of the side buttons) as well as facial recognition for touch-free accessibility.

At the media briefing, Samsung stated that having the Galaxy XCover Pro look as sleek and stylish as a normal smartphone was key to their design. In our opinion they succeeded on this front. The Galaxy XCover Pro looks smart and modern.

The edge-to-edge display is clear and bright, spanning 6.3 inches in FHD+ definition.

Specs:

Dimensions: 159.9 x 76.7 x 9.94 mm (918g)

Display: 6.3-inch FHD+, Wet Touch, Glove Mode

AP: Exynos 9611 (2GHz Octa-core)

Memory: 4GB + 64GB, microSD up to 512GB

Battery: Replaceable battery, 4,050mAh (supports 15W fast charging)

OS: Android 10.0

Augmented reality: Google AR Core

Rugged: IP68, 1.5-metre drop, MIL-STD 810G certified