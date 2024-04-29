Chinese electronics manufacturer Hisense has revealed its first ultra-short throw (UST) projector of 2024, the PX3-PRO Laser Cinema Projector, will be released in Q3, with 25 per cent greater brightness than its predecessor.

The device comes with 4K UHD resolution (via Pixel Shifting) as well as Hisense’s Light Processing Unit (LPU) and TriChroma triple-laser projector technology.

Pixel Shifting uses smart image processing and an HD chipset to create a 4K resolution.

The projector can reach 110 per cent of the BT.2020 colour space and 3,000 lumens of brightness. It also uses real-time Pro AI Algorithms to enhance brightness and eliminate noise.

It can project images from 80-150 inches and was reportedly designed for those who already have or plan to purchase their own screen. The ultra-short throw design means it can project this from just a few inches away from the screen.

It has built-in 50W front-firing Harman Kardon speakers, complete with Dolby Atmos capability.

There’s also support for the Google TV smart platform, which offers access to streaming services such as Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

This has support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR10+, and polarized 3D, meaning the user can watch any 3D Blu-Ray film on the projector.

For connectivity, there are three HDMI 2.1 inputs, one eARC compatible, as well as one Digital Optical output. The HDMI eARC and Digital Optical ports can be used to connect a compatible external audio system.

The Hisense PX3-PRO is expected to be available by September 2024, retailing for U$3,499. Australian pricing has yet to be revealed.

Hisense will release more specifications for the device closer to the availability date.

Back in January, Hisense revealed its new C1 TriChroma Laser Mini Projector, which was the first offering under a new sub-category.

It features long-throw projection and TriChroma Laser technology. The screen size can be adjusted from 65-inches up to 300-inches, all delivered in 4K UHD resolution.

It comes with AutoMagic AI adjustment, meaning it can fully automate focus, keystone, and screen alignment.

Additionally, it has auto obstacle avoidance, meaning it can revise the screen size relative to items on the surface, including lamps.

Finally, it’s equipped with a one-litre Sound Chamber, in collaboration with JBL and Dolby Atmos, meaning it can be used on its own, or as part of an existing home setup.

The Hisense C1 TriChroma Laser Mini Projector is currently available in Australia for $3,495.