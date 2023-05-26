Acer have unveiled its Acer Connect Vero W6m mesh router, the first eco-friendly Wi-Fi 6E router that is expected to incorporate post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials and to feature an Eco mode for efficient energy consumption.

It is powered by a quad-core 2 Ghz processor and includes a bunch of enhanced connectivity, coverage, and security features, which includes Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band AXE7800 capability and compliance with RED (Radio Equipment Directive) EN 303 645 articles 3.3 Cyber Security Standards.

Wayne Ma, General Manager, IoB, IT Products Business, Acer has said, “We are thrilled to expand Acer’s portfolio of network devices with the launch of the Acer Connect Vero W6m Wi-Fi 6E mesh router, engineered with support for Wi-Fi 6E tri-band connectivity to provide swift and secure connections with vast network coverage within any home or office locations. The performance-driven router is also the latest addition to our growing Vero line of eco-conscious products, embodying Acer’s commitment to fulfilling its environmental responsibility and helping minimise carbon footprint.”

This router is capable of supporting Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band (2.4Ghz/5 Ghz/6 Ghz) AXE7800

throughput, and can provide speeds up to 7.8 Gbps, delivering fast, stable internet connections when online.

It can be paired with up to 4 units, and has an impressive network range up to 465m2 on a dual mesh system and up to 930m2 on a quad mesh system. This eliminates dead spots in large coverage areas.

It comes with a state-of-the-art quad core 2 GHz A53 processor with 1GB of LPDDR RAM and 4GB memory capacity, keeping up with high-bandwidth requirements.

It focuses on data protection and security being the first Wi-Fi 6E mesh router passing the EU EN 303 645 (RED) Cyber Security Standards.

It will also come with a WPS button to setup network security effortlessly. It also has intelligent device/application recognition and standard LAN and WAN ports for connection flexibility.

This router uses 100% recyclable paper in the packaging, and is made with 30% PCR plastic and painted with a cobblestone gray finish.

The Eco mode was designed to optimise power consumption, by managing sleep time when not in use and efficiently regulating data frequency distribution.

Pricing and availability has yet to be released for Australia, and the exact specifications, pricing and availability will vary depending on region.