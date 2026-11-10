Leaked information suggests Samsung could be preparing to charge Galaxy smartphone owners for access to some of its previously free AI features.

According to reports, references discovered in an unreleased Samsung app point to a new Galaxy AI Premium subscription, potentially costing US$4.99 per month or US$47.99 annually (around A$7.25 per month, or approximately A$87 per year).

The discovery, initially reported by SammyGuru, suggests Samsung is considering a tiered approach to its AI services. It could combine free access to some existing features with paid upgrades that give additional functionality and higher usage limits.

The reported subscription could arrive alongside Samsung’s next flagship smartphone generation, the Galaxy S27 series, although the company has not confirmed a launch date or compatible devices.

Samsung does not appear to be planning to remove all its existing free Galaxy AI features.

Tools including Photo Assist, Browsing Assist, Now Brief, Creative Studio and Samsung Keyboard AI functions are reportedly expected to remain available without a subscription. However, users could face usage restrictions.

The proposed Premium Max tier could offer four times the standard usage allowance, as well as access to new AI capabilities.

Among the reported additions are Gen Video, which would turn photographs into AI-generated videos, and Bixby Action, an AI-powered assistant designed to automate tasks across different applications. A Daily Briefing feature is also reportedly being developed.

The subscription would represent a significant shift for Samsung, which introduced Galaxy AI with its Galaxy S24 series in 2024 and has since expanded the technology across its smartphone, tablet and wearable ecosystem.

While Samsung initially indicated that Galaxy AI features would be free through 2025, it then clarified that basic features would remain free.

Samsung’s current terms also distinguish between its basic AI tools and enhanced or third-party services, which may attract separate charges.

Samsung has yet to officially announce Galaxy AI Premium, confirm the leaked pricing or outline which markets might receive the service.