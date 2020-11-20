HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Amazon > The Best Amazon Australia Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

The Best Amazon Australia Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

By | 20 Nov 2020
,

Amazon Australia is offering its customers early deals and a sneak peak at its best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, with major discounts on electronic brands such as Sennheiser, Samsung, Garmin and Ring.

The Black Friday event will run from 12am Friday November 27 until 11.59pm Sunday November 29, while the Cyber Monday event runs from 12am Monday November 30 for 24 hours.

Australian customers will haven early access to Black Friday deals in the US and UK from the website from 11am on November 27 and Cyber Monday deals in the US will be available until 6.59pm Tuesday December 1.

The ecommerce giant is having a sale on its Amazon branded devices such as 38% off the all new Echo Dot and 30% off select Ring Home Security products.

There are huge savings to be had on other consumer electronics products, including:

  • 26% off select Sonos products
  • 40% off select Panasonic cameras
  • Up to 26% off select Samsung devices
  • Up to 19% off Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches

Other brands such as Huawei, Bose and Yamaha will offer deals during the sale events.

In the UK, electronics brands Sennheiser, Garmin and Ultimate Ears are offering major discounts too.

Matt Furlong, Country Manager of Amazon Australia says, “We know that customers are increasingly looking for value this year, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a great opportunity to stock up on top gifts at amazing prices ahead of the holiday rush.”

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , ,
You may also like
Retailer’s Staff Caught Stealing $800,000 Worth Of iPhones
RECALL: Ring Video Doorbells Catching Fire
$27bn Fine Possible As EU Puts Amazon In Competition Crosshairs
Amazon, Apple Tipped To Record Historic $100bn Revenues During Christmas Season
Amazon-Owned Retailer Selling Old Pixelbooks Without Branding – But Does Google Know?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Integra Walks From Amber, Will Onkyo Be Next?
Industry Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
November 20, 2020
/
Shareholders Approve Controversial $110m Bonus For Kogan Bosses
Kogan Latest News
/
November 20, 2020
/
REVIEW: Liquid Ears Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – Affordable and Does The Job Just Fine
Headphones Latest News Latest Reviews
/
November 20, 2020
/
Leaks Suggest Samsung Is Developing Cheap Galaxy Z Flip
Latest News Samsung
/
November 20, 2020
/
LG Inks Deal With Microsoft For New Xbox Series X
Latest News LG Microsoft
/
November 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Integra Walks From Amber, Will Onkyo Be Next?
Industry Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
November 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Share listed distributor Amber Technology has lost the rights to the Integra brand with Control 4 taking over distribution in...
Read More