Amazon Australia is offering its customers early deals and a sneak peak at its best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, with major discounts on electronic brands such as Sennheiser, Samsung, Garmin and Ring.

The Black Friday event will run from 12am Friday November 27 until 11.59pm Sunday November 29, while the Cyber Monday event runs from 12am Monday November 30 for 24 hours.

Australian customers will haven early access to Black Friday deals in the US and UK from the website from 11am on November 27 and Cyber Monday deals in the US will be available until 6.59pm Tuesday December 1.

The ecommerce giant is having a sale on its Amazon branded devices such as 38% off the all new Echo Dot and 30% off select Ring Home Security products.

There are huge savings to be had on other consumer electronics products, including:

26% off select Sonos products

40% off select Panasonic cameras

Up to 26% off select Samsung devices

Up to 19% off Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches

Other brands such as Huawei, Bose and Yamaha will offer deals during the sale events.

In the UK, electronics brands Sennheiser, Garmin and Ultimate Ears are offering major discounts too.

Matt Furlong, Country Manager of Amazon Australia says, “We know that customers are increasingly looking for value this year, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a great opportunity to stock up on top gifts at amazing prices ahead of the holiday rush.”