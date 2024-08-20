Marshall is promising its updated portable speakers will “continue to deliver a surprisingly heavy sound for the size”.

“On the outside of the speaker, the focus has been on improved material choices and usability, but the biggest update is on the inside,” said Product Manager Hanna Wallner. “Both these products come ready for the next Bluetooth technology LE Audio, enabling Auracast.”

Marshall says one of the benefits that Auracast is its “share audio” feature.

“With this new feature, you’re no longer dependent on a source device with Auracast. Instead, Emberton III and Willen II will act as source devices, allowing you to broadcast music to multiple Emberton III and Willen II units simultaneously.”

The Emberton III has 32 hours of battery life. The smaller Willen II has 17 hours of portable playtime.

The Emberton III includes True Stereophonic, a “unique form of multi-directional sound. True Stereophonic is stereo sound, but not as you’ve heard it before. Available exclusively with Marshall products, you can now experience superior spatial and binaural sound that flows around you, filling any space”.

The updated Willen has a slightly larger frame than its predecessor, with a view to maximising bass and “overall acoustic performance”.

Marshall says it’s improved the drivers, thus allowing all frequencies across the spectrum “to shine”.

Both Emberton III and Willen II come with an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, meaning – if it’s your thing – you can submerge them in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Marshall has teamed with musicians Suki (main photo), Kelvin Krash and Bohan Phoenix to promote the updated range, which goes on sale globally on August 26.