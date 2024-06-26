With the Lenovo-owned Motorola brand rapidly increasing its market share within Australia, it has now confirmed that its latest flagship Razr 50 Ultra will arrive in the country in July.

The Razr 50 Ultra has significant upgrades over the Razr 40 Ultra in areas including its battery and camera, but will most notably offer a suite of new AI offerings.

The device’s AI capabilities are facilitated by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile processor, making this one of the first flip phones to feature this chip.

The flip phone has a 4-inch external display (as opposed to a 3.6-inch offering in the Razr 40 Ultra). Users can access apps, photos and videos on that display. Another interface on that screen allows users to control their music streaming service and a Bose panel that allows them to control their Bose earbuds and headphones too.

More significantly, for the first time ever, Razr users can now access Google’s Gemini app directly from their external display. Press and hold the power button to bring up Gemini, and you will have access to Google’s generative AI tech that can help with tasks such as creating itineraries, showcasing personalised workout routine or sourcing recipes.

All Motorola Razr 50 Ultra buyers will receive Gemini Advanced with access to Google’s AI models for free for the first three months. Consumers can also access 2 TB of cloud storage and Gemini in Google apps such as Gmail and Docs, all included in the Google One AI Premium plan.

One of the big advantages that the new device has over its predecessor is that while the Razr 40 Ultra had an IP52 waterproof rating, this new device has an IPX8 rating which, according to Motorola, gives it underwater protection that can withstand submersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Once flipped open, the device features a 6.9-inch pOLED display. The Razr 50 Ultra now has a 50MP main camera (compared to a 12MP camera in the Razr 40 Ultra). The 50MP telephoto lens also has a 2x optical zoom.

Motorola claims to have enhanced the camera’s capabilities by way of AI features such as a photo enhancement engine that simultaneously applies settings from multiple shooting modes into one and finetunes the image; an adaptive stabilisation feature that determines the speed of movement while filming and dynamically adjusts the stabilisation level; an action shot feature that automatically increases and adjusts shutter speed and illumination based on different lighting conditions; and a super zoom feature too that uses an AI-based machine learning algorithm to capture details that are far away.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is available in Midnight Blue, Spring Green and Pantone Color of the Year 2024, Peach Fuzz. Pre-orders for the device will commence from July 2-16 at a price point of A$1,699, available at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, OfficeWorks, The Good Guys, Mobileciti, Amazon, and Motorola’s Australian website. Deliveries will commence July 17, although those who preorder the device between July 2-16 can avail of a complementary moto buds+ featuring Sound by Bose.

“Twenty years ago Motorola changed the way people viewed and used mobile phones – the Razr was the first device to become a fashion accessory. Now, two decades later, we are once again challenging the status quo,” said Kurt Bonnici, head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific.

“Through our relationship with Google, we are introducing the Gemini app which will be accessible directly from the external display. We are excited to be industry leaders in providing advanced AI both across our moto ai and Google AI capabilities.”