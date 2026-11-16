Kmart Australia is preparing to introduce a new Paris Hilton kitchenware collection as part of its Black Friday sale period, bringing the celebrity entrepreneur’s signature pink and gold aesthetic to Australian kitchens.

An online preview of the range is available from today, 16 November, giving shoppers an early look at three products: a 24-piece cookware and bakeware set, a 20-piece gold cutlery set and a 10-piece silicone and bamboo utensil set.

The collection combines decorative finishes with everyday cooking essentials, featuring diamond-faceted cookware, heart-shaped details and coordinating accessories.

The standout product is the Paris Hilton 24-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware and Bakeware Set, finished in the celebrity’s signature pink with gold accents.

The set includes two frying pans measuring 20.3cm and 25.4cm, a 1.9-litre saucepan with lid, a 4.4-litre Dutch oven with lid and a 21cm four-section heart pan. It also comes with a baking sheet, spoon, slotted turner, 10-piece measuring set and four felt pan protectors.

Constructed from cast aluminium, the cookware features a diamond-faceted exterior and tempered glass lids with gold heart-shaped knobs. The Clean Ceramic non-stick coating is designed to provide easy food release and simplify cleaning.

The cookware is compatible with gas, electric and glass cooktops, but is not suitable for induction. The included baking sheet is oven safe up to 218°C. While the cookware is dishwasher safe, hand washing is recommended to preserve its finish.

For dining and entertaining, the Paris Hilton 20-Piece Cutlery Set offers a coordinated gold finish with a contemporary brushed matte appearance.

Made from 18/0 stainless steel, the set provides four place settings, each comprising a table knife, table fork, dessert spoon, teaspoon and cake fork.

The cutlery is designed for everyday dining as well as entertaining. It is dishwasher safe, although hand washing is recommended to maintain the gold finish. The manufacturer also advises rinsing the cutlery after use to minimise potential damage from acidic foods.

Completing the collection is the Paris Hilton 10-Piece Silicone and Bamboo Utensil Set, featuring pink silicone heads and natural bamboo handles.

The set includes tongs, solid and slotted turners, solid and slotted spoons, a ladle, pasta server, spatula, pastry brush and whisk.

The food-safe silicone heads are heat resistant up to 220°C and designed to be gentle on non-stick cookware. The utensils require hand washing, with the bamboo handles not suitable for soaking or dishwasher cleaning.

The collection reflects Hilton’s established kitchenware aesthetic, combining practical cooking accessories with decorative elements intended to make everyday meal preparation and entertaining more colourful.

The three products are featured in Kmart’s online preview ahead of the Black Friday sale period.