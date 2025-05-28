Texas has become the second US state to pass a law requiring age verification on app stores, thrusting Apple and Google at the centre of an escalating global debate over online child safety and user data privacy.

The law mandates that users under 18 obtain parental consent before downloading apps or making in-app purchases on Apple’s App Store or Google Play. It will come into effect on January 1, 2026.

The legislation follows a similar bill passed earlier this year in Utah and aligns with global efforts to reduce children’s exposure to potentially harmful online content. Australia, for example, has already banned social media access for under-16s.

While social media companies including Meta, Snap, and X have welcomed the move, Apple and Google have strongly opposed the bill, arguing it risks user privacy.

Apple warned that the law would force app marketplaces to collect sensitive personal data from every Texan, even for harmless apps like weather or sports updates.

In a joint statement, Meta, Snap, and X praised the app store model as a “one-stop shop” for age verification, saying it offers parents a more manageable solution than fragmented app-by-app consent.

Critics also warn the law could face legal challenges, with digital rights groups citing First Amendment concerns.