HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Tesla, Musk Sued Over False Self-Driving Claims

Tesla, Musk Sued Over False Self-Driving Claims

By | 15 Sep 2022

Elon Musk’s lofty and frequent futuristic claims may have landed him in hot water again, with a lawsuit claiming Tesla is “deceptively and misleadingly” marketing its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features.

The lawsuit filed in San Francisco by Tesla owner Briggs Matsko claims Tesla and Musk “deceived and misled consumers regarding the current abilities of its ADAS [advanced driver-assistance system] technology and by representing that it was perpetually on the cusp of perfecting that technology and finally fulfilling its promise of producing a fully self-driving car.”

Matsko, who is seeking class action status, said that “contrary to Tesla’s repeated promises that it would have a fully self-driving car within months or a year, Tesla has never been remotely close to achieving that goal.”

Musk’s claims are being used as evidence, including 2019 boasts that “a year from now, we’ll have over a million cars with full self-driving, software… everything”, along with a 2016 video released by Tesla showing a Model X leaving a garage, driving through a city, dropping off a passenger, and then parallel parking.

This video showed a car operating on a pre-charted route, technology that has never been available in any Tesla model.

Matsko’s lawsuit is after “injunctive relief prohibiting Tesla from continuing its deceptive and misleading marketing of its ADAS technology, restitution of the money Plaintiff and Class members paid for technology that Tesla promised but never delivered, and all available damages including punitive damages to punish Tesla for years of using deceptive and misleading marketing to eventually establish itself as a dominant player in the electric vehicle market.”



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
FBI Warned Twitter Of Chinese Spy On Payroll
Twitter Paid $10M To Whistleblower Days Before Complaint
Musk Can’t Delay Twitter Trial, But Whistleblower Evidence Allowed
Twitter Finally Launches ‘Edit’ Button, With A Catch
EV Owners Told Not To Charge During Peak Hours
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Canva Take On Microsoft, Google With New Worksuite
Latest News
/
September 15, 2022
/
World’s Leading Pizza Oven Brand Launches In OZ Market
Latest News
/
September 15, 2022
/
Seagate Partner With Marvel To Launch ‘Spider-Man’ HDDs
Latest News
/
September 15, 2022
/
Nike Unveils Shoe Repairing Robot Called B.I.L.L
Latest News
/
September 15, 2022
/
Unemployment Rate Rises To 3.5%
Latest News
/
September 15, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Canva Take On Microsoft, Google With New Worksuite
Latest News
/
September 15, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Australian success story Canva is hoping to arrest its $14 billion valuation slide with a new suite of products that...
Read More