Elon Musk’s lofty and frequent futuristic claims may have landed him in hot water again, with a lawsuit claiming Tesla is “deceptively and misleadingly” marketing its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features.

The lawsuit filed in San Francisco by Tesla owner Briggs Matsko claims Tesla and Musk “deceived and misled consumers regarding the current abilities of its ADAS [advanced driver-assistance system] technology and by representing that it was perpetually on the cusp of perfecting that technology and finally fulfilling its promise of producing a fully self-driving car.”

Matsko, who is seeking class action status, said that “contrary to Tesla’s repeated promises that it would have a fully self-driving car within months or a year, Tesla has never been remotely close to achieving that goal.”

Musk’s claims are being used as evidence, including 2019 boasts that “a year from now, we’ll have over a million cars with full self-driving, software… everything”, along with a 2016 video released by Tesla showing a Model X leaving a garage, driving through a city, dropping off a passenger, and then parallel parking.

This video showed a car operating on a pre-charted route, technology that has never been available in any Tesla model.

Matsko’s lawsuit is after “injunctive relief prohibiting Tesla from continuing its deceptive and misleading marketing of its ADAS technology, restitution of the money Plaintiff and Class members paid for technology that Tesla promised but never delivered, and all available damages including punitive damages to punish Tesla for years of using deceptive and misleading marketing to eventually establish itself as a dominant player in the electric vehicle market.”