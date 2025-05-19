Sydney based distributor Tempo, is set to benefit from an upcoming boom in demand for household batteries linked to Solar, along with the move by the Federal Government to splash the cash on rebates for installing batteries.

The Company that recently cut major deals with both Bunning who is expanding the Tempo offering to stores across Australia and Aldi.

ChannelNews understands that other major appliance retailers are now looking to sell a combination of solar and battery packages for sub $10K with online seen as a key way to go “because it allows a consumer to quickly get access to a quote,” said retailer.

Contributing to the renewed interest from mass appliance retailers is the Federal Labor Governments pledged to set aside $2.3 billion to cover around 30 per cent of the purchase and installation cost for anyone buying a household battery system that hooks into a solar system.

Tempo who has been working on supplying Akai a Japanese branded solar batteries and panels for over two years claims that retailers will benefit from the Federal Government subsidy.

Origin Energy has already claimed that enquiries about purchasing home batteries had rocketed since Labor’s re-election locked in the subsidy program, which kicks in from July 1 and will not be limited by the purchaser’s income.

“In the month to date, Origin and SolarQuotes saw a remarkable 250 per cent increase in home battery enquiries,” Origin executive general manager of retail Jon Briskin told the Sydney Morning Herald recently.

Bunning who initially trialled the Tempo offering are currently rolling out display areas to 33 of their stores with more to follow.

Currently 4 million homes in Australia, or one in three are now fitted with rooftop solar panels with many failing to hook them up to a battery.

Research shows that only one in 40 have a battery.

The problem according to researchers is that owners are making far too much electricity in the day with a lot of that power not being available when they return from work and need additional power for air conditioners lighting and heating.

The Tempo Akai solar and battery package at Bunnings is sub $8K in comparison the Tesla Powerwall 3, can retail for more than $18,000.

Currently there are 77 solar batteries being sold in the Australian market according to data compiled by industry group Smart Energy Council.

Government and industry calculations suggest households with solar panels could save up to $1100 a year on power bills by adding a battery, while savings could come to $2300 for those installing solar and a battery at once.

According to Tempo management their new offering which has already been installed on one multimillion dollar home in Mosman along with multiple batteries is proving popular with the Company confident that appliance retailers will benefit from selling a combined package or just batteries.

