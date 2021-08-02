HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Telstra’s Fury At “Insufficient” NBN Co. Relief

Telstra’s Fury At “Insufficient” NBN Co. Relief

By | 2 Aug 2021

NBN Co’s pledge of $5.2 million in “relief credits” for retail service providers has been baulked at by Telstra, who say the support measures fall well short.

The measure was implemented to counteract increasing bandwidth costs caused by the lockdowns, with the NBN offering credit payments to mitigate the increase in wholesale data costs. This will ensure retail service providers can keep up with expected download speeds.

The one-off payment NBN Co. have offered is deemed “insufficient” by the telco.

“It doesn’t ease the burden that retailers are carrying,” a Telstra spokesperson told ARN.

“With millions of Australians still dealing with the impacts of COVID, we continue to see higher than normal demand for data in areas impacted by lockdowns. To meet this demand, we have increased the CVC capacity we buy from NBN Co as traffic has increased 30-40 per cent.

“It is disappointing that in a time when we’re trying to support customers to stay safe, retailers are left having to pay more while NBN Co are reaping a financial benefit.”

 

About Post Author
You may also like
Telstra Opens Data Centres For Use By Other Telcos
NBN Co Still Undecided On Retail IP Relief
Boost Mobile 10 Year Deal With Telstra & Cheap Prime Signage
Telstra Allocates $75m To Regional Connectivity
Harvey Norman’s Milking Of Brands Pays Off
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

HP First In Chromebooks As Education Drives Demand
Chromebooks Latest News
/
August 2, 2021
/
Apple, Oppo, Tangerine, Amaysim Take Top WhistleOut Gongs
Latest News Telecomms
/
August 2, 2021
/
The Good Guys Join Narta
Industry Latest News
/
August 2, 2021
/
China Mobile Phone Shipments Take A Tumble: IDC
Smart Phones
/
August 2, 2021
/
Dicker Takes Over Exeed
Acquirement Industry
/
August 2, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

HP First In Chromebooks As Education Drives Demand
Chromebooks Latest News
/
August 2, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
HP has taken the top spot in Chromebook shipments as the market continues to grow despite headwinds from the global...
Read More