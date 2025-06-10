Home > Latest News > Does Telstra Network Actually Exist In Some Parts Of Oz Claims TPG Vodafone?

Does Telstra Network Actually Exist In Some Parts Of Oz Claims TPG Vodafone?

By | 10 Jun 2025

Telstra is under renewed scrutiny as rival TPG Telecom has accused the telco of overstating its mobile network coverage by up to one million square kilometres – a figure that includes 800,000km² of ocean coverage.

Despite Telstra insisting this offshore signal is a “bonus” and not part of its three million square kilometre claim, the company has yet to clarify which of its two online coverage maps the figure refers to.

Vodafone owner TPG said its analysis contradicts Telstra’s own data, which reportedly shows only 1.9 million square kilometres of land-based coverage accessible with a standard mobile device.

“It’s very difficult to understand where Telstra’s three million square kilometres of coverage is, or if it exists at all,” a TPG spokesperson said.

Telstra

Independent testing by Accenture, commissioned by the federal government, has also found that Telstra’s three million square kilometre figure cannot be reached without the use of an external antenna.

While Telstra offers two maps on its website, one for regular mobile use and another showing “maximised” coverage with antennas, it has declined to clarify which supports its headline claim.

Despite the controversy, Telstra CEO Vicki Brady has defended the company’s figures, saying “rigorous retesting” confirmed the three million square kilometre claim without needing external equipment, although she admitted there are known black spots.

Consumer and industry groups, including the Australian Shareholders Association and the National Farmers’ Federation, are calling for greater transparency and independent verification. Regional customers, who often pay a premium for Telstra’s coverage, say they feel misled.

The ACCC is examining the allegations, warning telcos must be upfront with coverage claims.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting in Canberra, with Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie warning Telstra could face a Senate inquiry if it continues to be “ambiguous”.

Telstra Tax

Further pressure is coming from consumer advocates, with ‘money saving expert’ Joel Gibson dubbing the cost gap between Telstra and budget telcos the “Telstra tax”. He estimates many households now pay up to $1000 extra each year.

Telstra rejects the term, saying its prices reflect broader coverage and added services, but with price hikes coming July 1, critics are questioning whether customers are getting value for money.



