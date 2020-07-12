Telstra, Vodafone TPG, and Optus will be redundant to requirement if Apple roll out as tipped a brand-new service based on Satellite delivery of broadband services in the future.

Currently Apple is spending billions, developing a new satellite service that will beam internet services directly to devices, bypassing carrier networks, this makes an investment in the likes of Telstra a high-risk gamble claim analyst such as Paul Budd.

Also working on a satellite network is Samsung who will announce several new devices on August 5th, another big investor in satellite delivery systems is Amazon and Google.

One Company critical to the development of Satellite deliver and the development of acceptable format handsets is Qualcomm who are currently working on the technology that is needed in a smartphone for the consumer market to enable satellite communication.

Qualcomm already makes Tri-Mode Satellite Phones these devices currently switch from fixed and mobile telephone networks by switching from terrestrial mobile telephony to satellite telephony as required.In the same way that Foxtel is delivering 4K satellite content via a dish attached to a house, phone manufacturers are working on the dish being the smartphone in your hand or a dish on your house that will deliver content to an Apple, Samsung, Google or Amazon device.

The big winner will be retailers such JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys or Harvey Norman who are current partners of the big brand manufacturers of handsets.

The potential downside for these retailers will be if Apple or Samsung decide to sell the satellite services and connected handsets direct in an effort to protect their customer data.

Currently Telstra does not give the names of handset or smartphone owners to partners, on the Android platform Google has the data and on iOS devices Apple has the data and this is extremly valuable information for manufacturers.

Recently Samsung cranked up registration of Samsung smartphone owners while the Chinese smartphone brands, Huawei, Oppo, Realme, ZTE, Xiaomi and Vivo are collecting data of Australians who own one of their products, this data is also available for the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese Liberation Army who control a lot of the spying which is why Governments in Australia, the UK, Canada and the USA as well as in some European Countries are moving to ban Chinese Companies from their networks.ChannelNews has been told that Apple will make some form of announcement shortly relating to their satellite investments.

Currently the Company has a secret team working on the development and delivery of a satellite network withing four years, that will be capable of delivering a minimum 5G 100Mbps.

According to Bloomberg Apple’s work on communications satellites and next-generation wireless technology is aimed at beaming data to a user’s device, whether it be a smartphone tv pc or satellite.

One option could be a MAC PC with OLED display and 5G broadband straight off a satellite.

Apple is exploring satellites for more precise location tracking for its devices, enabling improved maps and new features.

It’s not clear if Apple intends to pursue the costly development of a satellite constellation itself or simply harness on-the-ground equipment that would take data from existing satellites and send it to mobile devices.

Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing are companies that have major investments in Australia and are some of the biggest satellite makers.

Also launching 3,000 satellites shortly is Amazon who could offer free broadband to customers who spend a certain amount of money with the Company.

This weekend Amazon’s plan for a fleet of 3,236 communications satellites won the backing of the U.S.

Ajit Pai, Federal Communications Commission chairman, said he has asked fellow commissioners to approve the venture.

“Satellite constellations like this aim to provide high-speed broadband service to consumers in the U.S. and around the world,” Ajit Pai said in a tweet on Saturday. Pai added that he had called for conditions on the proposed service by Amazon subsidiary Kuiper Systems without specifying them.

Another option for Australia is the Elon Musk Starlink operation.

This is a private satellite network that the private spaceflight company SpaceX is developing to provide low-cost internet to remote locations, this organisation could easily cut a deal with Apple or Samsung to deliver satellite broadband to consumers.

While SpaceX eventually hopes to have as many as 12,000 satellites in this so-called mega constellation, the size and scale of the project have flustered astronomers and amateur sky watchers, who fear that the bright, orbiting objects will interfere with observations of the universe.

SpaceX’s satellite internet proposal was announced in January 2015. Though it wasn’t given a name at the time, CEO Elon Musk said that the company had filed documents with international regulators including in Australia to place about 4,000 satellites in low Earth orbit.

“We’re really talking about something which is, in the long term, like rebuilding the internet in space,” Musk said.

Musk’s initial estimate of the number of satellites soon grew, as he hoped to capture a part of the estimated $1 trillion worldwide internet connectivity market.

Recently The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted SpaceX permission to fly 12,000 satellites and perhaps as many as 30,000 eventually.

In recent months, Apple has started hiring new software and hardware experts for the team, seeking engineers with experience in designing components for communications equipment. The company has also hired additional executives from the aerospace and wireless data delivery fields.

The team is led by Michael Trela and John Fenwick, former aerospace engineers who helped lead satellite imaging company Skybox Imaging before it sold to Google in 2014. The pair led Google’s satellite and spacecraft operations until leaving together in 2017 to begin a new initiative at Apple, Bloomberg News reported at the time.

While the move to satellite delivery will not have a short-term effect on carriers it could within 5 years strip revenue and customers away from the carriers leaving them to sell NBN broadband,

Currently the NBN network is expanding their existing satellite service which already connects people to the Internet across Australia. Speeds are around 25Mbps.

For land based NBN users you’ll need to have a satellite dish installed for the connection to work.

Globally Apple is tipped to be one of the first to deliver a commercial satellite handset that mirror current handset sizes and shape

Apple has recently added people from the wireless industry, including engineer Matt Ettus, who now helps lead the initiative, people familiar with the team said. Ettus is one of the foremost names in wireless technologies and created Ettus Research, a National Instruments owned firm that sells wireless networking equipment.

Apple has also hired Ashley Moore Williams, a long-time executive from Aerospace Corp. who focused on communication satellites, and Daniel Ellis, a former Netflix executive who helped oversee the company’s Content Delivery Network, or CDN. Ellis has experience in building networks that can beam content and information on a global scale.

Under Cook, Apple has rapidly expanded its research and development budget, spending $16 billion in the 2019 fiscal year, an increase of 14% from the prior year, according to company filings. One of Apple’s primary goals is to bring more of the technology behind its products in house, which is what work on satellites could eventually enable.