Telstra has been fined $306,360 after it failed to provide correct details to a public database that is used by emergency services to locate individuals during natural disasters.

It was found on 600 occasions to have flagged the details of silent numbers for listing under the database. These could’ve included domestic violence situations or people under protective services

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) handed off the fine, which comes after Telstra self-reported issues relating to the passing of customer information to the Integrated Public Number Database (IPND).

This database is used by federal departments, which includes law enforcement, to reach those who could be in danger, or to pass along critical updates surround weather.

It is also used for publishing public number directories, as well as research around electoral, health, and government policy.

A spokesperson for the telco claimed the ACMA’s findings were accepted, and through its own investigation, the company found it provided inaccurate information.

“We’ve been working to improve our systems and processes that deliver data to the IPND. This work uncovered some data inaccuracies as well as an issue that held up processing some customer requests for a copy of their IPND data. We reported these issues to ACMA and took steps to correct them.”

“People’s privacy and safety is paramount and we’re sorry this happened. We accept the ACMA’s findings and have also executed an enforceable undertaking which includes appointing an independent reviewer to report on the status of our improvement work program.”

The ACMA has claimed Telstra has committed repeat offences when it comes to sharing key customer information to said database. Despite the self-reporting, Telstra has claimed to have a way to address longstanding issues with the IPND.

“The ACMA expects all telcos to have and maintain effective processes to meet these critical obligations, especially as we head into the bushfire season in Australia,” said ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin.

The IPND database is managed by Telstra, which also provides emergency calls to the correct service.

The $306,360 fine follows a $2.5m fine to Telstra in 2021, when the ACMA identified systematic issues with its compliance with the rules of the IPND.

September last year, saw the telco relay it had found further issues from the same period through internal monitoring.

It was found, again by the ACMA, that Telstra failed to provide accurate customer information to the IPND, on over 19,000 occasions between October 2010, and August 2022. This includes the 600 occasion where silent numbers were incorrectly flagged.

Data passed to the IPND includes customer public numbers, names, service addresses, alternative addresses, alternative contacts, service status (private/listed), what the service is used for, and type of service (fixed, mobile, data only).

The Telecommunications Act 1997 states all telcos have a requirement to comply with the rules of the IPND, and cross check records against their own database every six months.

Telstra also failed to provide customer information related to their data within the IPND, which all telcos must comply with, and provide within 20 business days.

Ms O’Loughlin continued, “Telstra needs to focus on completing the program and making sure it is fully compliant with these rules. The IPND is essential in a crisis when emergency services or police need to contact or locate people in harm’s way.”

“We will keep Telstra focused on fixing these longstanding issues and giving consumers confidence that their data is being accurately recorded.”

The ACMA has accepted a court enforceable undertaking from the telco, requiring an independent review of the IPND compliance program, and to make required improvements.

The company is also required to check the accuracy of the IPND data quarterly and report back to the ACMA.