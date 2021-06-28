Amongst a raft of announcements that Telstra made this afternoon includes that of a world record.

Telstra, in partnership with Ericsson, made the world’s longest 5G Standalone data call – connecting from Gippsland, Victoria to a device 113km away. It used Telstra’s 850Mhz spectrum and Ericsson’s 5G SA network software.

This comes as the company announces 75 per cent coverage of the Australian population with its 5G network – with over 1.5 million 5G devices currently on the network.

“One of our priorities over the last year was bringing Telstra 5G to as many people as possible and this major milestone means that now three-quarters of Australians live where there is Telstra 5G,” says Telstra Group Executive Networks & IT Nikos Katinakis.

“We’ve extended Telstra 5G well beyond the inner cities to our suburbs, regional centres and rural areas. We have almost three times the number of 5G sites as our nearest competition and nearly twice the amount of people covered,” Katinakis continued.

“While our competitors have largely been ignoring regional Australia, at least as far as 5G is concerned, we’ve been busy building a Telstra 5G network more regional Australians are using each and every day.

“We now have more than 1.5 million 5G devices live on our network and we’re adding thousands more every week as we continue switching on more 5G sites across the country.”

It has also expanded its 4G network coverage to 99.4 per cent of the population.

“We’ve switched on Telstra 5G on low band 850MHz and our carrier aggregation technology means better connectivity for our customers on the fringe of 5G coverage areas and even greater in-building coverage,” Katinakis said.

“We see mmWave playing a critical role in the future not only as demand for data continues to grow but also as an enabler for new enterprise and consumer use cases.

“Low band spectrum is still extremely important, especially in regional and remote Australia, but mmWave will be the key to growing capacity and depth of coverage in our larger cities and towns.”