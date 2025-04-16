Home > Latest News > Telstra Boosts Boost In National Ad Campaign

Telstra Boosts Boost In National Ad Campaign

By | 16 Apr 2025

Boost Mobile Australia has launched its first national campaign to promote its services since being acquired by Telstra last year.

Telstra bought Boost for an amount shy of $140m cash in December. You could say that what Jetstar is to Qantas, Boost is now to Telstra – a wholly owned subsidiary.

Boost is touting the virtue of being connected to Telstra’s Prepaid Network although there may be slight differences from the full Telstra network.

Telstra coverage map

Boost coverage map

Boost says its network covers 99.7 percent of the population and 3 million square kilometres, “over 1 million square kilometres more than any other mobile network”.

“With Boost Mobile having full coverage of the Telstra Prepaid Mobile Network, this campaign is a clear message to consumers about the importance of coverage when deciding on a network and is sure to turn heads as it is seen across a wide range of media platforms across the country.”

Boost says its market research found that a consistent and reliable network connection was the most important factor for customers, followed by value.

Head of Boost Bobby Geldens described the campaign as “proudly blunt and loud”. He says Boost Mobile has delivered great coverage and value for 25 years.

Boost recently received multiple industry awards from WeMoney and recognition from Finder as “a reliable brand”.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
